The best OnePlus 13 cases to keep your new phone safe

A person taking the OnePlus 13 out of a pocket.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 has finally hit the United States two-and-a-half months after its release in China, and some Android users are anxiously waiting to get their hands on the latest generation of the OnePlus series. It comes in three colors — Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean — all of which are beautiful on their own, with the latter being the most popular model for its vegan leather finish. It's also highly waterproof, carrying an IP68 and an IP69 dust and water resistance rating, making it one of the few phones on the market with that level of durability.

The OnePlus 13 costs $900, which is a decent investment if you're looking for a powerful new phone. At the high price point, you're going to need a phone case to protect that phone and keep it pristine. Here are the best phone cases for your OnePlus 13.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
The best hybrid case for OnePlus 13
Jump to details
Poetic Revolution Case
Poetic Revolution Case
The best camera protection case for OnePlus 13
Jump to details
Ringke Fusion-X Case
Ringke Fusion-X Case
The best sporty case for OnePlus 13
Jump to details
Hensinple Magnetic Case
Hensinple Magnetic Case
The best translucent case for OnePlus 13
Jump to details
Nillkin Magnetic Case
Nillkin Magnetic Case
The best slim case for OnePlus 13
Jump to details
Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for OnePlus 13
Spigen

The best hybrid case for OnePlus 13

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Pros
  • Meets military-grade drop standards
  • Contains blue resin to preserve clarity
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Boring design

Spigen has provided the best protection for iPhone and Android devices with its phone cases, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for the OnePlus 13 is no different. Its Air Cushion Technology will safeguard your phone from drops of up to 4 feet, meeting military-grade drop protection standards, and its camera bezels are raised by 1mm to protect your phone's lens from scratches and fall damage.

The back of the phone case is laced with blue resin so that you can see the original color of the phone more clearly, and show off your OnePlus 13 device to other people without the need to remove the case. Unless, of course, someone wants to take a look at your phone without all the black borders.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
The best hybrid case for OnePlus 13
Poetic Revolution case for OnePlus 13
Poetic

The best camera protection case for OnePlus 13

Poetic Revolution Case

Pros
  • 20-foot drop protection
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Comes with extra front frame for custom screen protector
  • Camera lens cover protects against damage
Cons
  • A tad bulky

Need to shield your OnePlus 13's camera from cracks and scratches? Poetic's Revolution case has your back. It has a sliding camera cover that helps protect your camera lens from fall damage and inexplicable scratches. The cover and the rest of the case can resist drops from up to 20 feet high thanks to its bulky build — which might be a bit much for some people — and the air pockets sculpted in all four corners of the case.

The case comes with two front frames: one with a built-in screen protector and another for those who don't exactly like built-in screen protectors and want to install their own tempered glass screen protector. If you like to customize your phone to suit your aesthetic, the front frame without the built-in screen protector is a bonus.

Poetic Revolution Case
Poetic Revolution Case
The best camera protection case for OnePlus 13
Ringke Fusion X case for OnePlus 13
Ringke

The best sporty case for OnePlus 13

Ringke Fusion-X Case

Pros
  • Unique X design to enhance protection
  • Anti-skid texture makes gripping phone easier
  • Supports lanyards and charms
Cons
  • Only comes in black
  • A little pricey

Take the protection of your OnePlus 13 to the next level with the Fusion-X case from Ringke. As its name suggests, the case has a flexible X design on the frame that enhances protection on all four corners of your phone while giving it a sporty look. Its MagSafe ring has a N52 grade neodymium magnet that makes its attachment to MagSafe chargers and other accessories so powerful it won't fall off a dangling MagSafe wireless charger.

The case had three lanyard holes so you can attach your favorite lanyards and carry your phone from the bottom or its side. If lanyards aren't your style, you can slip a phone charm into the third hole on the right side to give your phone more personality.

Ringke Fusion-X Case
Ringke Fusion-X Case
The best sporty case for OnePlus 13
Hensinple magnetic case for OnePlus 13
Hensinple

The best translucent case for OnePlus 13

Hensinple Magnetic Case

Pros
  • Beautiful translucent matte design
  • Laced with nano-antioxidant layer to repel scratches and stains
  • MagSafe compatible
Cons
  • Only black and clear colors available

This case from Hensinple may look as clear as a couple of the other cases on this list, but the back has a translucent matte finish that still maintains the OnePlus 13's original color (whether you picked the black, blue, or white phone). It's even laced with a nano-antioxidant layer to prevent the case from yellowing as time goes on, keeping it as crystal clear as the glass on the Empire State Building.

This case protects from your phone from 10-foot falls and has three layers of protection to help it absorb the shock of the fall impact. Any protection is better than none at all when it comes to keeping your phone pretty.

Hensinple Magnetic Case
Hensinple Magnetic Case
The best translucent case for OnePlus 13
Nillkin Magnetic case for OnePlus 13
Nillkin

The best slim case for OnePlus 13

Nillkin Magnetic Case

Pros
  • Excellent protection
  • Sleek design
  • Slim but easy to hold
Cons
  • Needs more color options

Leave it to Nillkin to help the OnePlus 13 maintain its slim figure. It's sleek enough to let your phone fit in your pocket, but it still provides excellent protection for the phone, from the corners to the back. If you don't like bulky cases but want to make sure it has a secure grip, this is the case for you. It's a great all-around case, but keep in mind it's lacking in color options to keep you interested.

Nillkin Magnetic Case
Nillkin Magnetic Case
The best slim case for OnePlus 13

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer

Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that matter the most to her with heart and sharp wit.

Cristina's favorite video game series is Sonic the Hedgehog. She was first introduced to the franchise when she played Sonic Adventure 2: Battle on the Nintendo GameCube as a demo in Circuit City at the age of 8. Her cousin reintroduced her to the game a year later, and she's played almost every Sonic game ever since. Before she fell head over heels for the blue hedgehog over 20 years ago, she loved playing other games on PlayStation and Nintendo, including Yoshi's Island, Mario Kart 64, Super Mario 64, 007 GoldenEye, Spyro the Dragon, Sly Cooper, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

While attending Florida Atlantic University, Cristina contributed Sonic stories to Mega Visions Magazine, covering everything from gaming news to merchandise related to the. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies in 2018, she used this degree to work as a digital journalist at a local news station in Miami, writing local news stories and cutting videos on behalf of field journalists through the COVID-19 pandemic. From there, she freelanced for various gaming and tech sites, including TheGamer, SlashGear, Gamepur, IGN, and Digital Trends — the last of which she also writes mobile articles.

Cristina lives in South Florida. In her spare time, she loves to shop at Hot Topic, work out at the gym, travel to Disney World and other places with her partner, attend anime conventions in cosplay, play on her PS5, and create videos on TikTok.

