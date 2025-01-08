The best OnePlus 13 cases to keep your new phone safe

Table of Contents Table of Contents Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case Poetic Revolution Case Ringke Fusion-X Case Hensinple Magnetic Case Nillkin Magnetic Case

The OnePlus 13 has finally hit the United States two-and-a-half months after its release in China, and some Android users are anxiously waiting to get their hands on the latest generation of the OnePlus series. It comes in three colors — Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean — all of which are beautiful on their own, with the latter being the most popular model for its vegan leather finish. It's also highly waterproof, carrying an IP68 and an IP69 dust and water resistance rating, making it one of the few phones on the market with that level of durability.

The OnePlus 13 costs $900, which is a decent investment if you're looking for a powerful new phone. At the high price point, you're going to need a phone case to protect that phone and keep it pristine. Here are the best phone cases for your OnePlus 13.

The best hybrid case for OnePlus 13

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Pros Meets military-grade drop standards

Contains blue resin to preserve clarity

Affordable Cons Boring design

Spigen has provided the best protection for iPhone and Android devices with its phone cases, and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for the OnePlus 13 is no different. Its Air Cushion Technology will safeguard your phone from drops of up to 4 feet, meeting military-grade drop protection standards, and its camera bezels are raised by 1mm to protect your phone's lens from scratches and fall damage.

The back of the phone case is laced with blue resin so that you can see the original color of the phone more clearly, and show off your OnePlus 13 device to other people without the need to remove the case. Unless, of course, someone wants to take a look at your phone without all the black borders.

The best camera protection case for OnePlus 13

Poetic Revolution Case

Pros 20-foot drop protection

Built-in screen protector

Comes with extra front frame for custom screen protector

Camera lens cover protects against damage Cons A tad bulky

Need to shield your OnePlus 13's camera from cracks and scratches? Poetic's Revolution case has your back. It has a sliding camera cover that helps protect your camera lens from fall damage and inexplicable scratches. The cover and the rest of the case can resist drops from up to 20 feet high thanks to its bulky build — which might be a bit much for some people — and the air pockets sculpted in all four corners of the case.

The case comes with two front frames: one with a built-in screen protector and another for those who don't exactly like built-in screen protectors and want to install their own tempered glass screen protector. If you like to customize your phone to suit your aesthetic, the front frame without the built-in screen protector is a bonus.

The best sporty case for OnePlus 13

Ringke Fusion-X Case

Pros Unique X design to enhance protection

Anti-skid texture makes gripping phone easier

Supports lanyards and charms Cons Only comes in black

A little pricey

Take the protection of your OnePlus 13 to the next level with the Fusion-X case from Ringke. As its name suggests, the case has a flexible X design on the frame that enhances protection on all four corners of your phone while giving it a sporty look. Its MagSafe ring has a N52 grade neodymium magnet that makes its attachment to MagSafe chargers and other accessories so powerful it won't fall off a dangling MagSafe wireless charger.

The case had three lanyard holes so you can attach your favorite lanyards and carry your phone from the bottom or its side. If lanyards aren't your style, you can slip a phone charm into the third hole on the right side to give your phone more personality.

The best translucent case for OnePlus 13

Hensinple Magnetic Case

Pros Beautiful translucent matte design

Laced with nano-antioxidant layer to repel scratches and stains

MagSafe compatible Cons Only black and clear colors available

This case from Hensinple may look as clear as a couple of the other cases on this list, but the back has a translucent matte finish that still maintains the OnePlus 13's original color (whether you picked the black, blue, or white phone). It's even laced with a nano-antioxidant layer to prevent the case from yellowing as time goes on, keeping it as crystal clear as the glass on the Empire State Building.

This case protects from your phone from 10-foot falls and has three layers of protection to help it absorb the shock of the fall impact. Any protection is better than none at all when it comes to keeping your phone pretty.

The best slim case for OnePlus 13

Nillkin Magnetic Case

Pros Excellent protection

Sleek design

Slim but easy to hold Cons Needs more color options

Leave it to Nillkin to help the OnePlus 13 maintain its slim figure. It's sleek enough to let your phone fit in your pocket, but it still provides excellent protection for the phone, from the corners to the back. If you don't like bulky cases but want to make sure it has a secure grip, this is the case for you. It's a great all-around case, but keep in mind it's lacking in color options to keep you interested.