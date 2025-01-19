 Skip to main content
The best OnePlus 13R cases for 2025

Someone holding the OnePlus 13R, showing the back of the phone.
The OnePlus 13R is a budget-focused powerhouse with impressive battery life, a surprisingly smooth operating system, and a camera setup that puts others to shame. It manages to pack a tremendous amount of power into a slim form factor, and that's something you want to keep safe.

Now that the OnePlus 13R has made its way to store shelves (for an incredibly affordable price), you should take some of the money you saved and invest it toward a case. Numerous manufacturers have already jumped onboard with everything from MagSafe to wallet cases. Depending on what you're looking for, there's something for everyone — but these are the top five cases we've found.

Natbok Magnetic Case
The best magnetic OnePlus 13R case
OnePlus Sandstone Magnetic Case
The best official OnePlus 13R case
Foluu Clear Case
Best clear OnePlus 13R case
Bastmei Minimalist Case
The best slim OnePlus 13R case
Damondy Wallet Case
Best wallet OnePlus 13R case
Natbok OnePlus 13R case.
The best magnetic OnePlus 13R case

Natbok Magnetic Case

Pros
  • Includes two tempered glass screen protectors
  • Works with wireless charging
  • Shock and drop resistant
Cons
  • Minimal corner and camera protection

The Natbok Magnetic Case for OnePlus 13R is one of the best picks for wireless charging, especially on the go. Its powerful magnets ensure a steady fit between your phone and charger, and the included screen protectors will keep scratches away from your display. There are also raised edges around the camera to protect it from damage and scratches.

The case is only $15, making it significantly more affordable than many competing options. The minimalistic design of this case is discreet, suitable for both the boardroom or a baseball game, and will give you a lot more peace of mind if you suffer from a serious case of the butterfingers.

The official OnePlus 13R case.
The best official OnePlus 13R case

OnePlus Sandstone Magnetic Case

Pros
  • The only official case
  • Built-in magnetic ring
  • Textured design makes it easy to hold
Cons
  • No screen protector

The OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic case is the only official OnePlus 13R case on the market. It's built with a textured pattern on the case that provides not only aesthetic appeal, but also provides a better grip for the user. A built-in magnet makes wireless charging quick and easy, and the understated finish and design is a solid option that protects without drawing the eye.

This case is slightly more than some of the competition on this list, but if you want an accessory straight from OnePlus, it's one of the few options out there.

A picture of the Foluu clear case.
Best clear OnePlus 13R case

Foluu Clear Case

Pros
  • Shockproof design offers drop protection
  • Clear build lets you show off phone's design
  • The case adds minimal bulk
Cons
  • No built-in magnets

The OnePlus 13R is an attractive device with a minimalist design. If you like the look of the phone and want to show it off while still providing protection, the Foluu Clear Case is a good pick. For less than $10, you get a phone case with larger corner bumpers to help protect against drops, a raised area around the camera itself, and an air-filled design that helps mitigate damage from drops.

The primary downside is the lack of built-in magnets. It should still work with wireless charging, but it won't have the same speed or security that a magnet case offers.

A picture of the Bastmei phone case for OnePlus 13R.
The best slim OnePlus 13R case

Bastmei Minimalist Case

Pros
  • Ultra-thin case
  • Anti-slip finish
  • 180-day guarantee
Cons
  • Case offers minimal protection

The Bastmei OnePlus 13R Case is one of the slimmest phone cases we've ever seen. It practically feels like there's nothing on your phone, aside from the textured case that gives you a more solid grip. Bastmei also promises a 180-day guarantee, so if you find the case doesn't work for you in that time, you can reach out for a replacement case.

The downside is that this case focuses more on looks than on protection. While it will help guard against scratches, there's little in the way of corner protection, and we suggest investing in a screen protector too.

An image of the front and back of the Damondy wallet case for OnePlus 13R.
Best wallet OnePlus 13R case

Damondy Wallet Case

Pros
  • Adds five card slots and a cash pocket to your phone
  • Leather cover protects the screen
  • Built-in kickstand
Cons
  • Bulky

You take your wallet everywhere you go, so why not include your phone in it, too? The Damondy Wallet Case makes it easy to carry five extra cards and some cash with you, and you can even use the cover as a sort of kickstand for watching content. The case itself doesn't offer a lot of features in way of protection, but it's made of heavy-duty material that will absorb all but the heaviest impacts.

Be warned, though: the case is bulky. Because it has to fit your phone, this will take up much more space in a purse or in a pocket than the phone on its own would — but less than your phone and wallet combined. Of course, you can always opt for a digital wallet and store that on your phone, too.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer

