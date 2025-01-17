The incredible OnePlus 12 has a $100 discount today

While Apple, Samsung, and Google devices tend to dominate the mobile device market, there are a handful of third-party alternatives that are just as good (if not better in some cases), and one of these underdogs is OnePlus. For years, OnePlus has been releasing fast, powerful, and feature-rich smartphones, and, as luck would have it, one of them is on sale today:

When you purchase both the 256GB and 512GB versions of the OnePlus 12 directly through OnePlus, you’ll get $100 off the usual MSRP! It’s one of the best phone deals we’ve seen all week, and when we tested the OnePlus 12 last April, our team said: “The OnePlus 12 is a tremendous smartphone value — and one of the top Android phones to beat in 2024.”

Why you should buy the OnePlus 12

When it comes to power and performance, the OnePlus 12 has got you covered. Running a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, octa-core CPU, and Adreno 750 GPU, we experienced lightning-fast load times, app animations, and UI navigation. It’s also hard to beat the glorious visuals you’ll get with the 6.82-inch AMOLED display. Delivering up to 4,500 nits at peak brightness and protected by the Gorilla Glass Vectus 2, even if your device takes a tumble, it should resurface unscathed.

In our testing, we were able to get the OnePlus 12 to last up to two days on a full charge, and thanks to 100W USB-C charging, you’ll be able to re-up lost battery in no time at all (the phone supports Qi wireless, too). And even if you only find yourself snapping one or two photos per month, we guarantee that a few minutes spent with the OnePlus 12’s Hasselblad camera system will turn you into a budding photographer!

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to hang around, so today might be the best (and last) day to score this deal. Take $100 off the 256GB and 512GB versions of the OnePlus 12 when you order through OnePlus. You may also want to take a look at our lists of the best Samsung Galaxy deals and best Google Pixel deals for even more markdowns on top mobile hardware.