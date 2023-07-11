 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Coffee or tea drinker? You need to see (and buy) this Prime Day deal

John Alexander
By
Two Ember Smart Mug 2's on a tray with a cafetiere.

Whether it’s your favored old arbor pu’erh or a cup of Folgers, nothing is worse than your prized drink hot drink going from hot and vibrant to cool and tepid.  But of all of the Prime Day deals we’ve searched through, none look quite so good for hot beverage lovers as this deal on the Ember Smart Mug 2. Well, except maybe for these Prime Day Keurig deals, of course. In fact, the Ember Smart Mug 2 looks better than it has all year, with a 2023 best-of price of $100, which is $50 off the standard $150. In fact, when I covered this product last — and for Valentine’s day, no less — the Ember Smart Mug 2 was $125. So, if you’ve been eyeing this self-heating beverage warmer for awhile now, get it today as part of the best Prime Day deals for this special price of only $100.

Why you should buy the Ember Smart Mug 2

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is a brilliant way to allow yourself to slowly sip and savor your morning beverage rather than drinking it in a mad dash to preserve warmth. By using a fine-tuned, app controlled temperature adjustment, you can set the temperature that the warming base of the Ember Smart Mug 2 targets. Anywhere from 120 to 145-degrees Fahrenheit will do. When it detects your drink getting cooler than the desired temperatures, it fires up the heat and brings the world back into balance. In a weird sort of way, it is reminiscent of a smart thermostat that is specific for your drink.

Of course, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is more than just a cup and an app. It’s part of our smart home Prime Day deals collection, after all, its got electric parts. So, if you have a Ember Smart Mug 2 you’ll have to plug in your cup like you do your phone? No, not at all. The Ember Smart Mug 2 has an hour and a half of battery charge in its “body” and refills via a wireless charger every time you put it on its charging coaster, which itself can be plugged in to a charger. Oh, and what about washing? The Ember Smart Mug 2 is IPX7 rated, which means you could theoretically submerge it up to a meter deep in the water if you’d like. Much like the more adventurous items in our best Prime Day smartwatch deals, it’ll take a quick rinse in the sink like a champ.

Related

So grab an Ember Smart Mug 2 while it is on this annual best-of deal. As part of Prime Day deals, it is only $100, down $50 from its usual price. Again, this is the best price we’ve seen on the Ember Smart Mug 2 all year, so get it now while you can!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
This cordless vacuum is under $100 in Walmart’s Prime Day sale
Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Today we're covering all of the best Prime Day deals and this one... isn't on Amazon? Yeah, Walmart is doing a summer sale as well. I know it, you know it, they know it... this is a "Prime Day" sale in anything but name. So, as part of Walmart's Prime Day vacuum deals, you can get a Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum for just $97. That's $102 off the usual $199 and a great reason to shop Walmart even during Prime Day. But, much like the necessity of being a Prime member to shop Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Walmart+ to take advantage of this deal. You can join it for just a month now or

if you prefer. Explore our guide comparing Walmart+ and Prime to learn more.

Read more
Ring doorbell, security camera, and alarm kit prices slashed
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro on a wall.

For your home security needs, Amazon's Ring has it all -- video doorbells, security cameras, and alarm kits. They're available with huge discounts in this year's Prime Day deals, so if you've been thinking about adding extra layers of protection for your family, you're going to want to take advantage of these offers. However, you're probably not the only one thinking about beefing up your home's security for Prime Day, so it's highly recommended that you hurry with your purchase as stocks for Ring products may already be selling out.

What to buy in Amazon's Prime Day Ring sale
The cheapest security devices that you can buy from Amazon's Prime Day deals for Ring products are the second-generation Ring Indoor Cam, which is

Read more
The Best ECOVACS Prime Day deals: Hands-free cleaning and intelligent vacuum-mop combos
N8 PRO+ lifestyle image with child nearby

This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS
Amazon's Prime Day is back, and its own tech, devices, and gear aren't the only things worth shopping during the big event. This year there's a definite focus on more practical items, like cleaning supplies, food, and other items you might need -- but can get at an excellent discount -- as opposed to electronics like TVs, game consoles, tablets, and beyond. But one tech item that should be in every home is a smart cleaning solution, or rather a smart vacuum and mop combo, precisely like what ECOVACS offers. Each model is different, but for the most part they offer hands-free cleaning and maintenance so you can focus on your busy life, and not have to worry about all the messes that you leave behind, that your kids might make, or that your pets might create. In the interest of brevity, we've collected all of the best ECOVACS deals that are live as part of the event, and you can peruse those below.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 PRO+ -- $300, was $700

Most smart vacuums are expensive, inordinately expensive -- we get it. But the N8+ PRO is an entry-level vacuum and mop that offers a host of intelligent features, for a low price, and that's before you even consider the Prime Day discounts going on right now. And just because you're sticking to a budget doesn't mean you'll sacrifice features, as this vacuum and mop combo is smart, capable, and convenient. That explains why the N8 PRO+ has become the top choice for over 500,000 users.

Read more