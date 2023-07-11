Whether it’s your favored old arbor pu’erh or a cup of Folgers, nothing is worse than your prized drink hot drink going from hot and vibrant to cool and tepid. But of all of the Prime Day deals we’ve searched through, none look quite so good for hot beverage lovers as this deal on the Ember Smart Mug 2. Well, except maybe for these Prime Day Keurig deals, of course. In fact, the Ember Smart Mug 2 looks better than it has all year, with a 2023 best-of price of $100, which is $50 off the standard $150. In fact, when I covered this product last — and for Valentine’s day, no less — the Ember Smart Mug 2 was $125. So, if you’ve been eyeing this self-heating beverage warmer for awhile now, get it today as part of the best Prime Day deals for this special price of only $100.

Why you should buy the Ember Smart Mug 2

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is a brilliant way to allow yourself to slowly sip and savor your morning beverage rather than drinking it in a mad dash to preserve warmth. By using a fine-tuned, app controlled temperature adjustment, you can set the temperature that the warming base of the Ember Smart Mug 2 targets. Anywhere from 120 to 145-degrees Fahrenheit will do. When it detects your drink getting cooler than the desired temperatures, it fires up the heat and brings the world back into balance. In a weird sort of way, it is reminiscent of a smart thermostat that is specific for your drink.

Of course, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is more than just a cup and an app. It’s part of our smart home Prime Day deals collection, after all, its got electric parts. So, if you have a Ember Smart Mug 2 you’ll have to plug in your cup like you do your phone? No, not at all. The Ember Smart Mug 2 has an hour and a half of battery charge in its “body” and refills via a wireless charger every time you put it on its charging coaster, which itself can be plugged in to a charger. Oh, and what about washing? The Ember Smart Mug 2 is IPX7 rated, which means you could theoretically submerge it up to a meter deep in the water if you’d like. Much like the more adventurous items in our best Prime Day smartwatch deals, it’ll take a quick rinse in the sink like a champ.

So grab an Ember Smart Mug 2 while it is on this annual best-of deal. As part of Prime Day deals, it is only $100, down $50 from its usual price. Again, this is the best price we’ve seen on the Ember Smart Mug 2 all year, so get it now while you can!

