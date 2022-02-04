Amazon’s Choice 3D printer is under $200 with this deal

3D printing has become all the rage recently, and even better, it’s started to become affordable. For example, this Creality Ender 3 3D Printer is going for just $189, which is $61 off its normal price of $250. That’s a pretty great bargain considering what you get out of the box.

The Ender 3 is a pretty great printer for beginners, which is made obvious by the fact that it comes in 20 pieces that are relatively easy to assemble. Not only that, it has some great features that even advanced users can appreciate, such as a resume function that allows a print to recover from a power cut or any other stop in printing. In fact, it’s so good for beginners that it’s also targeted toward young teens, and is a great way to introduce them to 3D printing without breaking the bank. Print size is also pretty respectable at 220 x 220 x 250 mm, so you can definitely print things like small figurines and toys.

Of course, the Ender 3 also has a lot of features for advanced users. For example, it’s a completely open-source project, so you can contribute to the development of the software and share it with the rest of the Ender 3 community. You’ll also be happy to note that the extruder has an upgraded nozzle to help avoid clogs or anything of the like, plus there’s the option to upgrade it if you have the technical know-how. The power supply is also branded, which means it’s high quality and not prone to failure mid-print. It can get the hot bed to 110℃ in just five minutes, which is impressive for a budget printer.

While not likely to compete with higher-end printers that are more expensive and have a larger print area, the Creality Ender 3 3D Printer is a great little printer, especially for starters. Pair that with the $189 price, down from $250, and it’s a pretty great deal. You can even take those savings and put them into buying a few different PLA filaments to go with the printer, rather than just the one spool it comes with. Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, or the deal isn’t available anymore, check out some of our other 3D printer deals as well as our roundup of the best 3D printers.

