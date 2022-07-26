 Skip to main content
Dell is having a SURPRISE SALE on curved gaming monitors

Albert Bassili
By

While Dell is mostly known for its laptops, like the Dell G15, which you’ll often find in our gaming laptop deals lists, the company also make a pretty good monitor. As such, if you’ve been thinking of picking up a new display, this flash sale from Dell is a good opportunity, so let’s jump right in!

Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor S2422HG — $200, was $320

A Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor displays a game.

First off, we have this Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor with a 23.6-inch screen, resolution of 1920 x 1080, and a 165Hz refresh rate, making it a perfect monitor if you’re playing any esports-type games like CS:GO or Rocket League using a PC with a lower-end graphics card. It also has a 1ms response time in the fastest mode and about 4ms in grey-to-grey, which is still really good for a fast monitor, especially at the price you’re getting. There’s also a peak brightness of 350 nits, which is more than enough to compete with lighting, and the anti-glare coating will help even more. Also, if you’re not currently subscribed to the Disney Bundle, you get six months of it with this deal, so it’s a nice little cherry on top.

Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor  S2721HGF — $230, was $350

The rear and front view of the Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor while displaying a game.

If you aren’t necessarily playing esports and just want a big monitor with a good refresh rate for action and general gaming, then this Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor is the one to go for. While it doesn’t have a high resolution, being only Full HD, it does have a 144Hz refresh rate, which should be relatively easy to achieve with one of the desktops you can find on our gaming PC deals, even on higher graphical settings. The panel type is VA, so you’ll get relatively good color reproduction and image fidelity, as well as better viewing angles, which is helpful with curved screens. It also has a 350-nit peak brightness, like the 24-inch version above, as well as six months of the Disney Bundle for those who aren’t currently subscribed.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521HF — $260, was $525

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H displays the Alienware logo on a white background.

If you want some of the fastest refresh rates, this Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is the way to go, as it has a whopping 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms grey-to-grey response time. That makes it one of the best gaming monitor deals if you’re doing high-level esports and need that higher refresh rate and response time. It even has a higher 400-nit refresh rate and anti-glare, so you don’t have to worry about being in a well-lit environment, and the fast IPS panel means you’re getting great contrast and viewing angles without sacrificing speed.

