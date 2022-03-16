Picking the perfect monitor for your home PC setup can be pretty tricky. With so many options out there, it’s tough to know which to get. Fortunately, there are some fantastic monitor deals right now as part of Dell’s semiannual sales that we can wholeheartedly recommend. For example, you can get this 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved 4K monitor for just $380, which is a massive $220 discount on the regular price of $600. That’s easily one of the best prices you can get for a premium monitor right now. Keep reading to discover how this screen can supercharge your workstation.

The Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor is one of the best monitors out there for anyone looking for an excellent value, high-quality display in this price range. It’s equipped with a 32-inch panel, a few steps above the standard 24-inch and 27-inch monitors for desktop PCs. That means more space to view multiple windows, multitask, and have more content on the screen at once. On top of that, it has a 4K UHD resolution, which means exceptional detail and accuracy regardless of the content. You’ll be able to vividly see the smallest details, whether you’re working on an extremely heavy Excel spreadsheet or looking at a ton of documents in your file explorer. The 1800R curvature also helps you see everything without making you tilt your head constantly.

The panel has 300 nits of peak brightness and a 3000:1 contrast ratio, along with 1.07 billion supported colors. Coupled with the anti-glare screen coating, and you’ll get decent display quality in various lighting conditions. This also has a few professional-focused features. There are three input connectors on the back, including two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 slot. You even get an integrated USB 3.0 hub with the monitor, so you can easily manage the cables for all your devices and quickly connect USB devices without having to plug them into your desktop or laptop. There are two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one of which is equipped with BC 1.2 charging capability.

Does this sound like the ideal monitor for your home office? Then there’s no time to waste. Pick up the Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor up as part of Dell’s semiannual sale today for just $380, which is a $220 discount on the standard price tag of $600. Hit the Buy Now button as soon as you can — this deal could end at any time!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations