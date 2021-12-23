If you’re shopping for laptop deals — especially Dell laptop deals on a computer to use for business — you need to check out Dell’s deal on the Latitude 3520 laptop. You can save $516 on the Latitude 3520 laptop today, with a deal price of just $829, slashed from the regular $1,345 cost. That’s a 38% discount, which is about as good as it gets with home office deals. Plus, if you act quickly, Dell can deliver this powerhouse business laptop as early as Dec. 27.

Dell Latitude laptops are the business-focused version of the brand’s premium laptop computers. The Dell XPS laptop line is the other Dell premium brand. While the XPS is a perennial favorite, XPS laptops are more consumer-focused, with high aesthetic appeal that matches their price tags. In our comparisons of Dell XPS and Dell Latitude laptops, we underscore the aesthetics and finer points replete in the XPS laptops, but recommend the Latitude laptops with their business-friendly design, long battery life, security features, and standard connectivity.

You can configure a Latitude laptop from a wide selection of CPUs, amount and types of memory, on-board hard drive or solid-state storage, display size, resolution, and touch-sensitivity, graphics chips, and battery size. But you won’t find as many display options with Dell Latitude laptops as with Dell’s more home-office focused Inspiron laptops. The Latitude is a serious productivity machine with an emphasis on mainstream options most useful in business settings, whether in the office or elsewhere. In our Dell Latitude laptop and Dell Inspiron laptop analysis, our experts call out the Latitude for remote workers and people who travel for business. Inspiron laptops are certainly capable and many users take them everywhere, but the Inspiron line is designed primarily for “home” use.

The Latitude 3520 laptop in this Dell deal has all the hallmarks of business productivity. The 3520 configuration on sale has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and an upgraded Intel Iris Xe graphics processor that matches the CPU. The laptop also has a 15.6-inch Full HD, non-touch display. The Latitude 3520 laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro installed and a license to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro if you wish. Windows 11 and Windows 10 are similar in most respects, but this way you have a choice.

The Dell Latitude 3520 laptop is a solid choice for most remote working and heavy home office applications. If that’s you and you need a laptop refresh from tired, older model, act fast and you can receive the Dell 3520 soon. Dell is offering a 38% discount on the Latitude 3520 laptop for this deal. Instead of the usual $1,345 cost of this configuration, you’ll pay just $829, a $516 savings. Don’t delay or they may be gone.

