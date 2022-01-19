This Alienware prebuilt gaming PC deal will save you $400

Prebuilt PCs are great if you don’t have the tech savvy or the time to get into the nitty-gritty of building your own. Granted, it does tend to get some hate from PC communities here and there, but people understand the need for them for the most part. Of course, sometimes they can be expensive, especially if you’re looking for a gaming one, which is why we have gaming PC deals like this one at Dell discounting the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 to $1,400 from $1,800. That $400 is a pretty good discount for what you’re getting, plus it’s a great opportunity to pair it with a monitor from our gaming monitor deals.

Probably the first thing you’ll want to know is what sort of graphics card is inside this extra-terrestrial-looking thing. You’ll be happy to know that it’s a powerful RTX 3060 with 12GB of RAM, which honestly should be enough to run most games out there at high graphics settings, assuming you’re OK without 4K and a 144Hz refresh rate. Paired with that is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor, a welcome edition because it’s just as good as a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12700K, and probably a bit cheaper too, bringing down the overall cost of the PC. You also get a pretty good 16GB of RAM, with a clock speed of 3200MHz using XMP.

The only real downside is the slightly smaller 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, although that’s a pretty endemic problem of all prebuilt PCs, especially from Dell, so definitely think about upgrading it somewhere down the line. On the upside, you do get 802.11ax support, which is Wi-Fi 6, so you shouldn’t have any issues connecting wirelessly. Plus, you get Bluetooth 5.1, which can help get around a lot of the interference you might find using BT 4.0, so definitely a nice little upgrade there. Finally, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so you’re running on the latest Windows OS.

If you’re planning on picking up a prebuilt gaming PC, you can’t do much better than the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 for the discounted price of $1,400, especially factoring in that the discount can go toward a monitor or peripherals if you don’t have any. Of course, if you do have everything you need, then consider spending those savings on some of our gaming deals.

