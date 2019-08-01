Deals

Score savings on Alienware m15 and Alienware 17 gaming laptops in Dell deal

William Hank
By

Last week, a 16-year-old gamer took first place in the first-ever Fortnight World Cup in New York City, bagging an astonishing $3 million prize. Esports have become an increasingly popular phenomenon, and electronics brands are taking notice, with an ever-expanding array of top-notch gaming laptops and PCs being released into the market.

Dell subsidiary Alienware has long been a pioneer in gaming laptops and desktops dating to its inception way back in 1996. Since then, Alienware has consistently put out best-in-class products, and now, you can score an Alienware m15 gaming laptop for just $1,700, or an Alienware 17 gaming laptop for just $1,650, resulting in savings of $380 and $860, respectively. You may have a ways to go before you’re win-$3-million-at Fortnite good, but a new Alienware gaming laptop is a good place to start.

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop

alienware m15 vs razer blade review 30031 1200x9999

We reviewed the Alienware m15 last year and found a lot to like about its design and performance. The sleek, yet powerful 15-inch gaming laptop comes in at just 17.9mm thin and 4.78 pounds, with Alienware’s familiar striking red lid. An FHD 240HZ display panel enables super-smooth gameplay, while Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics give any game a visual boost, thanks in part to technology like ray tracing, DLSS, and artificial intelligence-enhanced graphics rendering. 

Features like an Intel Optane SSD and high-capacity hybrid HDD with 8GB solid-state memory helps the Alienware m15 check all the boxes serious users look for in a gaming laptop, and a battery lifespan of up to 17 hours on idle means the m15 can last all day without powering down. For those concerned about overheating, the m15 offers Cryo-Tech v.20 thermal technology, which keeps things cool through even the most intense gaming sessions.

Normally $2,080, the Alienware m15 gaming laptop is now just $1,700.

Alienware 17 Gaming Laptop

Alienware 17 R5 review
Jayce Wagner/Digital Trends

The Alienware 17 is the brand’s most powerful 17-inch gaming laptop, boasting seventh-generation Intel Core i7 and i7k-Series processors, paired with the Windows 10 Home operating system. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080TI graphics, overclocked CPUs at 4.4GHz, and blazing DDR4 system memory combine to create a formidable set of gaming-focused features, and Tobii eye-tracking technology lets your Alienware 17 laptop learn about things like presence, eye movement, and corresponding head movement, enabling more realistic gaming functions.

We could go on all day about the Alienware 17’s futuristic features, but one worth pointing out is virtual reality-ready capabilities. Designed for virtual reality, the Alienware 17 passes both Oculus Ready and Vive Optimized certifications. Thanks to Nvidia VRWorks technology, this gaming laptop offers VR-optimized features like physically realistic visuals, stunning simulated environments, and smooth sound and touch interactions.

Normally $2,510, the Alienware m17 gaming laptop is now just $1,650. 

While we find them great, gaming laptops aren’t for everyone, so if you’re a Dell devotee and still want to score some savings on a laptop, check out its ongoing deals (*needs internal link*) on XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops, as well as other summertime laptop deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

