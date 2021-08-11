With the wide variety of gaming deals that are available across retailers, there’s an offer out there for every gamer, including gaming laptop deals that cater to any kind of budget. If you want to buy a portable machine instead of purchasing from gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, it’s highly recommended that you start your search by browsing Dell laptop deals. One of the available offers is this $280 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, bringing its price down to a more affordable $700 from its already cheap original price of $980.

Similar to Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 is capable of running the latest games with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, with a 256GB SSD for storage. Meanwhile, its 15.6-inch Full HD display will give justice to the graphics of your games, letting you appreciate even the finest details.

Supporting the Dell G15 gaming laptop is the Alienware Command Center, which will let you adjust your hardware and software according to your games’ requirements. The platform also enables Game Shift, a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the gaming laptop’s fans to keep its processors cool as they work harder.

If you’re planning to buy a gaming laptop but your budget’s tight, you might want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell G15. Dell is selling the gaming laptop at $280 off, lowering its price to $700 from its original price of $980. There’s not much time left before the deal disappears, and it’s unclear when we’ll see it again, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More gaming laptop deals

The $280 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop is seriously tempting, but if you’d like to take a look at other options before you finalize your purchase, you’ll see price cuts from other retailers as well. So you won’t have to go elsewhere, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations