This already cheap gaming laptop is $280 cheaper at Dell today

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

With the wide variety of gaming deals that are available across retailers, there’s an offer out there for every gamer, including gaming laptop deals that cater to any kind of budget. If you want to buy a portable machine instead of purchasing from gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, it’s highly recommended that you start your search by browsing Dell laptop deals. One of the available offers is this $280 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, bringing its price down to a more affordable $700 from its already cheap original price of $980.

Similar to Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 is capable of running the latest games with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, with a 256GB SSD for storage. Meanwhile, its 15.6-inch Full HD display will give justice to the graphics of your games, letting you appreciate even the finest details.

Supporting the Dell G15 gaming laptop is the Alienware Command Center, which will let you adjust your hardware and software according to your games’ requirements. The platform also enables Game Shift, a dynamic performance mode that maximizes the speed of the gaming laptop’s fans to keep its processors cool as they work harder.

If you’re planning to buy a gaming laptop but your budget’s tight, you might want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell G15. Dell is selling the gaming laptop at $280 off, lowering its price to $700 from its original price of $980. There’s not much time left before the deal disappears, and it’s unclear when we’ll see it again, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More gaming laptop deals

The $280 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop is seriously tempting, but if you’d like to take a look at other options before you finalize your purchase, you’ll see price cuts from other retailers as well. So you won’t have to go elsewhere, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,323 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i7, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899 $1,149
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Newegg

Eluktronics Prometheus XVII 17" Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,400 $1,700
Along with beefy specs, the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII laptop sports a 17-inch QHD display with a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate, making it the perfect gaming desktop replacement.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'HP21BTS5'

HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,130
This new HP Victus 16-inch gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 165Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at HP

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529
Long gone are the days when you had to pay well over a grand for a good gaming laptop. This Evoo machine packs perfect specs for 1080p gaming with one of Nvidia's newer 16-series graphics cards.
Buy at Walmart
