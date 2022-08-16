This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is discounted by $250 right now

If you’re looking for the ultimate in versatility from your laptop deals, you need the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 available at Dell right now. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $550 for a limited time only. Besides saving you $250 off the usual price, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle for free, giving you access to Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu without having to spend the $84 necessary for the six-months subscription. A great deal for anyone looking to be more tactile as they work, let’s take a look at why the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is so appealing.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

Dell laptop deals are fairly common but it still feels like 2-in-1 laptop deals aren’t in as large numbers as conventional setups. Not everyone needs a 2-in-1 laptop, of course, but we love how versatile the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is. Under the hood, it has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor as well as 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is the highlight as it means you have plenty of room to save all your most important files without ever worrying about needing to resort to cloud storage.

As well as that, the other big highlight is the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1’s 14-inch full HD+ touchscreen that you can use just like a tablet. 5.6% larger than a standard 14-inch display, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in four different ways. You can use it as a full tablet if you want, in tent mode, or twisted around so the keyboard is propping it up, as well as using it as a regular laptop. A 14% larger touchpad proves useful making this an appealing proposition for anyone checking out the best 2-in-1 laptops but wanting to keep costs down.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around, frequently making our list of some of the best laptops and the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a consistently appealing laptop. Everything about it is attractive and works well.

Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $550 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Dell. A considerable saving of $250, this could be the ideal time to check out why 2-in-1 laptops are so great, without spending a fortune. Buy it now while stocks last.

