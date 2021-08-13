Dell is practically giving away curved monitors today

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, your next move should be purchasing from desktop monitor deals or gaming monitor deals, for a screen that will give justice to your machine’s upgraded processing power. It doesn’t make sense to stick with an aging monitor, especially since you don’t need to spend a lot when buying a new one.

Dell, which makes some of Digital Trends’ best monitors for 2021, is currently offering discounts for a pair of curved monitors, so you can still upgrade your display even if you’ve spent too much on a new CPU. The Dell S3222DGM has its price slashed by $200, down to $350 from its original price of $550, while the Dell S3221QS is $240 off, lowering its price to $360 from its original price of $600.

Dell S3221QS – $360, was $600

The Dell S3222DGM is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with QHD resolution that offers 77% more screen content compared with a Full HD monitor. The curved display with narrow bezels enhances your field of vision while reducing distortion, glare, and reflection, for an immersive gaming experience. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which eliminates stuttering and ensures responsive gameplay.

Your desktop space will increase with the Dell S3222DGM, as the stand’s angled base provides sturdy support but with a smaller footprint. There won’t be a problem if you spend hours looking at the monitor, as you can easily adjust its height and tilt for your most comfortable viewing angle, while the ComfortView feature reduces the blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue.

If the primary purpose of your new PC is gaming, then you can’t go wrong with the Dell S3222DGM. You can purchase the 32-inch curved monitor for only $350, which is $200 lower than its original price of $550. Stock is ready to ship, but it’s unclear when the discount will end, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell S3222DGM, you probably should click that Buy Now button immediately.

For just $10 more than the Dell S3222DGM, you’ll get the Dell S3221QS, which is also a 32-inch curved monitor but with 4K resolution for clearer details and richer colors. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, and is equipped with built-in dual 5W speakers that are tuned by Dell’s Waves MaxxAudio. HDR content playback is also supported, making it the ultimate entertainment companion.

The Dell S3221QS retains the easily adjustable height and tilt, and the ComfortView feature found in the Dell S3222DGM, so using this curved monitor is still a comfortable experience. If you’re planning to hook up the monitor to different devices, such as a desktop computer and a gaming console, switching between them is seamless with its dual HDMI ports.

For a more premium experience compared with the Dell S3222DGM, you should go for the Dell S3221QS. The 32-inch curved 4K monitor is available for just $360, after a $240 discount to its original price of $600. There’s no telling when the deal disappears, and once it does, it might be gone for good. If you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Dell S3221QS, don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

