Dell is practically giving away curved monitors today

By

After taking advantage of desktop computer deals or gaming PC deals, your next move should be purchasing from desktop monitor deals or gaming monitor deals, for a screen that will give justice to your machine’s upgraded processing power. It doesn’t make sense to stick with an aging monitor, especially since you don’t need to spend a lot when buying a new one.

Dell, which makes some of Digital Trends’ best monitors for 2021, is currently offering discounts for a pair of curved monitors, so you can still upgrade your display even if you’ve spent too much on a new CPU. The Dell S3222DGM has its price slashed by $200, down to $350 from its original price of $550, while the Dell S3221QS is $240 off, lowering its price to $360 from its original price of $600.

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

The Dell S3222DGM is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with QHD resolution that offers 77% more screen content compared with a Full HD monitor. The curved display with narrow bezels enhances your field of vision while reducing distortion, glare, and reflection, for an immersive gaming experience. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology, which eliminates stuttering and ensures responsive gameplay.

Your desktop space will increase with the Dell S3222DGM, as the stand’s angled base provides sturdy support but with a smaller footprint. There won’t be a problem if you spend hours looking at the monitor, as you can easily adjust its height and tilt for your most comfortable viewing angle, while the ComfortView feature reduces the blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue.

If the primary purpose of your new PC is gaming, then you can’t go wrong with the Dell S3222DGM. You can purchase the 32-inch curved monitor for only $350, which is $200 lower than its original price of $550. Stock is ready to ship, but it’s unclear when the discount will end, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell S3222DGM, you probably should click that Buy Now button immediately.

The 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved 4K monitor with a forest scene on the screen.

For just $10 more than the Dell S3222DGM, you’ll get the Dell S3221QS, which is also a 32-inch curved monitor but with 4K resolution for clearer details and richer colors. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology, and is equipped with built-in dual 5W speakers that are tuned by Dell’s Waves MaxxAudio. HDR content playback is also supported, making it the ultimate entertainment companion.

The Dell S3221QS retains the easily adjustable height and tilt, and the ComfortView feature found in the Dell S3222DGM, so using this curved monitor is still a comfortable experience. If you’re planning to hook up the monitor to different devices, such as a desktop computer and a gaming console, switching between them is seamless with its dual HDMI ports.

For a more premium experience compared with the Dell S3222DGM, you should go for the Dell S3221QS. The 32-inch curved 4K monitor is available for just $360, after a $240 discount to its original price of $600. There’s no telling when the deal disappears, and once it does, it might be gone for good. If you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Dell S3221QS, don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More desktop monitor deals

There are lots of other offers for desktop monitors from other retailers, so if these discounts for the Dell S3222DGM and Dell S3221QS curved monitors aren’t for you, feel free to look around. So that you won’t have to spend too much time with your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best desktop monitor deals that you can shop right now.

HP 28-inch IPS 4K UHD Monitor

$300 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K and edge-to-edge panel at one of the lowest prices. It also supports HDR for a more vibrant picture quality.
Buy at Amazon

Dell 32-Inch Curved 4K IPS FreeSync Monitor

$360 $600
Enjoy a crisp, color-accurate Ultra HD picture on this excellent 4K curved monitor from Dell, which sits at a nice sweet spot in size at 32 inches.
Buy at Dell
Includes remote

Samsung M5 Series 27M50A 27-inch 1080p Smart Monitor with Streaming TV

$220 $250
With its built-in smart streaming capabilities (yes, just like a smart TV), the Samsung M5 Series 27-inch monitor is perfect for those who like to enjoy entertainment on their computers.
Buy at Newegg

Dell S2721QS 27-Inch 4K Ultra HD IPS Monitor

$400 $540
With a 27-inch 4K IPS panel and AMD FreeSync technology, this slick Dell display is one of the best Ultra HD monitors you can get in this size class.
Buy at Dell

Lepow 14-Inch Portable 1080p IPS Monitor

$169 $200
Dual displays aren't just for desktops thanks to this 14-inch USB-powered monitor from Lepow, which features a 1080p IPS panel and is the perfect companion for laptops and mobile devices.
Buy at Amazon

LG 34" Nano IPS Curved 1440p Ultrawide Monitor

$660 $1,400
The LG 34-inch Quad HD display is a great pick if you're looking to up your entertainment and productivity with an ultra-wide 1440p monitor.
Buy at Tiger Direct
