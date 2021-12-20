Curved gaming monitors are up to $230 off at Dell today

If you’re in the market for a new window on your gaming world, there are a couple of great gaming monitor deals going on right now at Dell. A pair of 32-inch curved Dell monitors are seeing massive discounts by as much as $230. Both displays include free shipping, and are in stock and ready to ship. If you’re still early on in building your gaming setup, consider some gaming PC deals and desktop monitor deals, or continue onward for what we think are the best gaming monitor deals available right now.

Dell S3222HG 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $280, was $450

The Dell S3222HG gaming monitor creates a distraction-free gaming environment with a super-wide curvature designed to immerse you in your games. It produces stunning color accuracy and picture quality that’s hard to match. While most computer monitors function at a refresh rate of 60Hz, the Dell S3222HG operates at 165Hz, which creates a smoother gaming experience, and eliminates video lag, stuttering, and tearing, even in the most action-packed games. It brings a gorgeous, minimal design to one’s gaming setup, and is uniquely designed to disperse heat for longer gaming sessions. The Dell S3222HG also brings the ability to personalize up to three user-defined profiles, each for a different gaming experience, making it a great gaming monitor for just about anybody.

Dell S3222DGM 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor — $300, was $530

Sharp, immersive, and smooth, the Dell S3222DGM gaming monitor features a 32-inch curved QHD display with 77% more screen detail than you’d get with a Full HD monitor. It boasts extremely vibrant colors across a 178-degree viewing angle — a nice, wide approach to entering your gaming adventures. Its 165Hz refresh rate allows fast-moving visuals to display with incredible clarity, and gives you faster reaction times to stay ahead of your competition. The Dell S3222DGM 32-inch monitor is designed specifically for gaming, and features a ventilation system that’s engineered for all-day gaming sessions. It’s a great purchase for the marathon gamer, the casual gamer, and the gamer looking to drop into the intensity of any experience.

