This stunning Dell 34-inch curved monitor just got a huge discount

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor with a Destiny 2 background.

The season for Black Friday deals is upon us, and we’ve tracked down some of the best Black Friday monitor deals the internet has to offer. Among them is the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch curved gaming monitor, which is on sale at Dell for $450, a discount of $230 from its regular price of $680. The Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor is a great addition to any gaming setup, and it will be flying off the shelves with this deal. Click over to Dell now to claim yours.

Designed to produce one of the most immersive gaming experiences available to gamers, the Dell S3422DWG offers up an amazing image, and it’s backed by the speed necessary to keep your playback from lagging. Lifelike visuals are produced by the display’s VESA DisplayHDR capability, VA panel technology, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio that rocks 16.7 million colors. A 144Hz refresh rate keeps your games moving, and a 1ms response time keeps your experience stutter-free.

With the Dell S3422DWG, you can lean back in your chair and experience the full scope of the curved display, immersing yourself in whatever gaming adventure suits you, whether it’s shooting, racing, or sports. This gaming monitor features WQHD resolution with 34% more screen pixels and a panoramic view, and plenty of connectivity for additional displays and creating a setup with even more screen real estate. The Dell S3422DWG looks just right, plays just right, and with this Black Friday sale from Dell, it costs just right, too.

Regularly priced at $680 and currently marked down to $450, the Dell S3422DWG curved 4K gaming monitor is a steal with this $230 off offer. Whether you are looking to expand your current gaming setup or looking to build a new gaming setup from scratch, the Dell S3422DWG curved gaming monitor is a great place to start. Head over to Dell now to claim one while inventory lasts.

