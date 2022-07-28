 Skip to main content
Here’s your chance at a PremiereColor monitor for a decent price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q monitor.

There’s a wide variety of monitor deals that you can find online — so how do you figure out what to buy? While there are a lot of factors to consider, you simply can’t go wrong with a product from Dell like the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor. Dell is actually offering you the chance to buy this 27-inch monitor with a 25% discount, which lowers its price by $510 to just $1,520, from its sticker price of $2,030. We’re not sure when the price of the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor will go back to normal, so if you’re planning to take advantage of this offer, don’t waste any time.

Why you should buy the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor, also known simply as the Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q, is included among Digital Trends’ best 4K monitors and best monitors because of its 4K Ultra HD resolution on a 27-inch screen that’s built with IPS technology. You’ll enjoy amazing clarity and lifelike colors while using the monitor, and if more than one person is taking a look, everyone can see what’s happening with its near-180-degree viewing angles. The Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q also reduces distractions with its incredibly thin bezels, and it also comes with a shading hood that connects via magnets if you want to prevent glare and reflections on the screen.

The Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q comes with a built-in colorimeter that will let you calibrate the monitor on demand or on a schedule, for consistent and optimized color performance while you’re working on a project. Ports are also important, according to our computer monitor buying guide, and you won’t have a problem with this 4K monitor because it offers connections through DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C with Thunderbolt 3.

Whether you’ve invested in Dell laptop deals or desktop computer deals, you’ll need a screen like the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor to give justice to your machine’s processing power. You’re going to want to hurry in purchasing it though, as it’s currently available from Dell with a $510 discount that brings the monitor’s price down to $1,520 from its original price of $2,030. The offer probably won’t last long because of the attention-grabbing price cut, so if you want to take advantage of this special price for the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor, hurry up before you miss this rare opportunity.

