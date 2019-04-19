Digital Trends
Dell slashes prices of XPS 13 and Alienware 17 laptops in latest promo

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
With up to $860 in savings — depending on which model you get — now is a good time to pick up a premium Dell laptop if you’ve had your eyes on either the XPS 13 or the Alienware 17. Like the recent MacBook promotion, the Dell promotion doesn’t apply to all color configurations of the laptop, unfortunately. In this instance, only the rose gold XPS 13 is on sale, so you won’t be scoring a big discount if you really had your heart set on the black, silver, or gray version of the flagship XPS 13 laptop.

Purchased directly through Dell, the rose gold XPS 13 with an alpine white woven-glass fiber palm rest is now on sale for $430 off of the laptop’s original price of $1,829. This brings the price of the XPS 13 down to just $1,399 for the current model equipped with an 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8565 processor alongside integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620. The XPS 13 is arguably one of the most popular Windows laptops given its slim size and attractive design. This configuration also boasts a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display with Dell’s signature Infinity Edge design, very slim bezels, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive, and 8GB of memory in a package that weighs just 2.7 pounds. This is the most recent design of the XPS 13, where Dell has addressed concerns about the webcam on prior generations. This model features the webcam above the screen, rather than below the display, so you’ll have more flattering angles for your video conference calls.

For gamers who need more powerful graphics, Dell’s Alienware brand is also offering a huge discount on the Alienware 17 notebook. With an $600 discount off of the retail price of $2,229, the Alienware 17 now retails for just $1,699. At a hefty 9.74 pounds and with a thickness of 1.181 inches, the Alienware 17 isn’t quite as portable as the XPS 13, but you’re getting more performance in this gaming laptop, including a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 OC graphics card, 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-88750H processor, 16GB DDR4 memory, and dual storage with a 256GB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive on board. Dell also allows users to upgrade select components, including the display, storage, and memory, on the discounted configuration of the Alienware 17.

Dell XPS 13:

Alienware 17:

Looking for more savings? We've found laptop deals, MacBook deals, and cheap Chromebooks.

