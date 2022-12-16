Dell’s thinnest, lightest 13-inch XPS laptop is a must if you’re always on the go, and today you can take it with you for less with one of the best laptop deals around. This deal sees the Dell XPS 13 laptop reduced to $849, down from $999, saving you a massive $150. Those savings are not to be sniffed at, particularly at one of the most expensive times of the year. You’ll need to hurry if you want to grab this deal though — it’s selling fast and there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get it tomorrow. Time is of the essence, so if you’d like a new ultra-portable laptop for the holidays, add it to your basket and check out now.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

For those who are always traveling, or commuting and trying to get work done on the go, the Dell XPS 13 is a must-buy. The new XPS 13 is even slimmer and lighter than ever before, measuring a razor-thin 0.55-inches thick and weighing just 2.59 pounds. There’s more to recommend this laptop than just its slim form factor, though.

The 13.4-inch FHD display boasts a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution, with 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. From spreadsheets to streaming movies, everything looks vibrant and clear on the XPS 13’s screen. Powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i5 1230U processor with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, this machine was made for multi-tasking, whether you’re browsing the web, preparing a presentation, streaming movies, shows, or videos, or checking your emails. There’s 512GB of fast onboard storage, plenty for all your photos, videos, documents, and important files, and with up to 12 hours of battery life, you won’t need to charge your laptop part-way through a busy day. If you do need to juice up, ExpressCharge gets the battery back to full in under an hour.

Despite its small size, the new Dell XPS 13 packs 1.5x higher performance than the previous model, with bigger internal speakers for immersive sound and Windows 11 for productivity. This time around, it’s constructed with machined (CNC) aluminum which adds durability for when you’re out and about. There’s no 3.5mm audio jack, but you can easily connect wired headphones using the included USB-C to audio adapter, and there’s a Thunderbolt 4 port too, great for high-speed charging or connecting an external display when you’re working from home. Speaking of, the dual-sensor front-facing camera provides excellent picture and video quality for those video meetings or catch-ups with friends and family over the holidays.

Snag one of the best Dell laptop deals around today and make the Dell XPS 13 yours for less. Right now you can get it for just $849, down from the usual $999 price, saving a huge $150. Hurry — this deal’s flying off the shelves already, so if you want it, the time to grab it is now!

Editors' Recommendations