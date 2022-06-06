Hurry and save $489 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop today

One of the best laptop deals out there right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $931 from Dell, saving you $489 off the usual price of $1,420. Easily one of the most attractive laptops available at the moment for so many reasons, this is the device you need if you want to be productive in style while out and about. As with all Dell deals, the Dell XPS 13 won’t stick around at this price forever so snap it up now before the offer ends. Read on if you need a little more tempting.

Not only is the Dell XPS 13 from one of the best laptop brands around but it’s also one of the best laptops money can buy right now. For the money, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s everything you could need to work productively on the move, whether you’re looking to multitask effectively or simply store plenty of files without relying on cloud storage. Alongside that, you also get a gorgeous 13.3-inch full HD display with InfinityEdge technology, which means that you barely have any bezels to look at while you work.

Everything about the Dell XPS 13 is sleekly designed, making it one of the more appealing Dell laptop deals around. Thanks to its great design, it fits the 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor so there’s less bulk for you to carry with you. It also offers 100% sRGB color and a 1500:1 contrast ratio so it looks great, whether you’re working on a presentation or streaming your favorite shows. With 400 nits of brightness, you can even use it effectively outdoors. Weighing just 2.6 pounds, it’s ideal for taking with you whatever your plans may be. Cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, the Dell XPS 13 is highly durable too right down to its aerospace industry-inspired carbon fiber palm rest, so you get maximum strength and minimal weight.

Gorgeous to look at as well as supremely comfortable to use, the Dell XPS 13 is just $931 right now at Dell, with $489 off the usual price for a short time only. Grab it now while stock lasts. It won’t stay around at this price for long.

Editors' Recommendations