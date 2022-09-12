Dell XPS 13 is $500 off in the Dell semi-annual signature sale

One of our favorite laptop deals right now, the Dell XPS 13 is currently a huge $550 off the usual price when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $1,450, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. It’s part of Dell’s current sales event but we don’t know yet how long it’s going to stick around for this price. As a hugely appealing laptop for anyone looking for a stylish yet powerful system, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

We’ll cut to the chase — Dell is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from today so that instantly makes the Dell XPS 13 worth paying attention to. This is the kind of system that’s great for so many purposes, from working hard on the move to relaxing and watching your favorite shows during downtime. At all times, it looks great too ensuring this is the pick of the Dell laptop deals that you won’t want to miss out on.

It offers an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage. That’s exactly what you need to be suitably productive on the move as it can ably cope with multitasking along with offering you plenty of room for all your files. Dell also has a few tricks up its sleeve to ensure that the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops around. One of the best highlights is its display. It has a 13.3-inch touchscreen display that offers 4K resolutions of 3840 x 2160. There’s plenty to love here. If you want to sketch out a design with your finger or a stylus, you can do so. But you can also simply enjoy watching your favorite shows or movies at a better picture quality than the average laptop can provide.

The Dell XPS 13 is beautifully designed, too. It has a 13-inch screen but it packs all its content into an 11-inch form factor so you have less bulk to carry around. The screen has 400 nits of brightness and a wide viewing angle so it can cope with you using it outdoors. The Dell XPS 13 case is made from a block of aluminum so it’s more durable than other laptops while looking super sleek and stylish.

With everything about the Dell XPS 13 reminding you that you’ve invested in a classy system, now is a great time to buy it. Normally priced at $1,450, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $900 for a limited time only at Dell. Saving you $550, you’ll be delighted with what you can get for less right now.

Editors' Recommendations