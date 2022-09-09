Dell XPS 13 laptops on on clearance today — save $550!

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is a device that you won’t regret purchasing, especially if you take advantage of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals. You only have to pay $900, after a $550 discount to its original price of $1,450. Dell XPS deals always attract a lot of attention, and since the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is arguably the best of the bunch, we don’t expect its stocks to last long in this clearance sale. Buy one now while the offer is still available — you’ll regret it if you miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

Dell is firmly positioned among the best laptop brands partly because of the high standards set by its XPS models. This includes the Dell XPS 13, which has stayed on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops in one form or another. The version that’s offered in Dell’s clearance sale is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our laptop buying guide as the sweet spot for most users. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, for ample storage for your apps and files, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using it right after unboxing.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop features a 13.3-inch touchscreen with Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, for an amazing display for both work and play. The narrow bezels on three sides minimize distractions, while the 80.7% screen-to-body ratio maximizes the laptop’s space. Compared to a laptop that’s pieced together from several parts, the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is more durable as it’s cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces. It will also be able to keep up with you no matter how long you use it, as its dual fans and heat pipes will maintain a low temperature.

You can’t go wrong with Dell laptop deals if you’re planning to buy a new machine, and here’s an offer that you shouldn’t pass up — a $550 price cut for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop, which makes it more affordable at $900 from $1,450 originally. Don’t waste time thinking about whether to take advantage of this bargain price for the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop, because we’re not sure how much time is left on the deal. Push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

