Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop just got a huge price cut

Professional and students alike need a reliable laptop if they want to remain productive for work or school, so if you’re planning to purchase one, you should study retailers’ laptop deals to end up with a machine that’s worth the cost. It may seem like an impossible task to narrow down your choices because of all the brands and models though, so if you need a recommendation, you should check out Dell laptop deals, specifically Dell XPS deals. One of the offers that you wouldn’t want to miss is Dell’s $217 discount for the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop, which makes it more affordable at $833 compared to its original price of $1,050.

The Dell XPS 13 is the our top pick in our list of the best laptops because of its combination of style and performance. It comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen with virtually no bezels on three sides, which will let you appreciate whatever’s on the display with clear details and lifelike colors. Dell, one of the best laptop brands, doesn’t sacrifice durability for that design, as it’s cut from a block of aluminum in two pieces, wity a carbon fiber palm rest that offers maximum strength with minimal weight.

The processor should be among the first things to consider when purchasing a new machine, according to our laptop buying guide. You won’t have a problem on that front with the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop, which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, combined with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, multitasking between several apps won’t cause any slowdowns and crashes. The laptop also comes with 256GB SSD, which should provide enough space for your important software and files.

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop, you should invest in one of the best choices in the market right now — the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop. It’s currently on sale from Dell at $217 off, bringing its price down to just $833 from its original price of $1,050. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to carrying out your daily tasks on the Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations