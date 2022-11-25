 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal knocks $500 off the popular laptop

John Alexander
By
Dell XPS 15 7590 review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

It’s finally Black Friday and there are tons and tons of great Black Friday laptop deals out there, including for the Dell XPS 15. This laptop, which usually starts at $1,899, is down to just $1,399 today as part of Black Friday savings. That’s $500 off! Plus, when you buy through Dell you’ll get the shipping absolutely free, so no tricks on this deal, just a very modern laptop at a steep discount.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 is ranked among the best 15-inch laptops in the world right now, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s got a thin body that is easy to tuck into backpacks, large purses, and briefcases. But,  within the thin shell is great power. With a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16 GB of RAM, this isn’t just a computer to buy because you want something to lug around with you. In fact, in Dell’s own words, the Dell XPS 15 is a computer “created for creators” backed by Nvidia and Studio Drivers designed to boost Adobe and Autodesk performance.

There’s a lot more that brings the Dell XPS 15 into the future than just some RAM and drivers, though. For one, look at the Wi-Fi 6-enabled wireless, named “Killer” by Intel. If you’re fortunate enough to already have a Wi-Fi 6 router, you’ll know the extreme power of this next-gen tech, but even if you don’t you’re getting a futureproof laptop that will serve your internet needs for years to come. When we compared the Dell XPS 15 vs. Apple’s MacBook Pro 16, we found that the Dell XPS 15’s double-anodized chrome body was stronger and more difficult to scratch. In other words, this is a laptop that should age better than you would otherwise expect.

Related

To get your own Dell XPS 15, be sure to buy now while Black Friday deals are still in effect. This is a $1,899 laptop brought all the way down to $1,399. That’s $500 off and a fantastic deal. Then, while you’ve got it in your cart, be sure to check out other Dell Black Friday deals so you can maximize your shopping efforts all in one place.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ninja Black Friday: Tracking the latest blender and air fryer deals
A woman roasts a chicken and air-fries French fries in the dual baskets of the Ninja Foodi DZ401 DualZone XL Air Fryer.
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Vizio M-Series Quantum 6 Smart TV in living room with media on.
Bose Black Friday deals: Save on headphones and speakers
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
This robot vacuum is $119 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast
best robot vacumm for carpet eufy boostiq robovac 15c max
Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
England vs USA live stream: how to watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Roborock, Shark
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is $800 off for Black Friday
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 with this Black Friday deal
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro just got price cuts for Black Friday
A woman paints while talking on her Google Pixel 7 Pro.