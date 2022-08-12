Dell XPS 17 is $700 off today in rare flash deal — but hurry!

Keen to grab the new Dell XPS 17? Right now at Dell, you can save big by getting the Dell XPS 17 for $2,100 saving you a huge $700 off the usual price of $2,800. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory in the slightest but if you’ve been looking out for laptop deals where you can buy something high-end at a considerable discount, this is the one to jump on. Read on while we take you through why the Dell XPS 17 laptop could be the one for you.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

Dell laptop deals are fairly common but that doesn’t always mean we see such sizeable discounts on the latest laptops like the Dell XPS 17. Right now, the Dell XPS 17 is vying to be featured amongst the best laptops like its smaller sibling — the Dell XPS 13. It offers an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a mighty 32GB of memory. That means it’s speedy enough for far more than just productivity-based tasks. If you’re looking to edit videos on the move or get into some high-end photo editing, this is the system for you. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so you’ve got plenty of room to store all your files, no matter how big they get.

Further adding to why this is easily one of the best Dell laptops around, the Dell XPS 17 also has an impressive 17-inch 4K display offering a resolution of up to 3840 x 2400. With 500 nits of brightness, it looks good in any scenario plus you can use it as a touchscreen if you’d prefer to get more tactile with how you work. It’s boosted by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card so you can even get some gaming in.

A true powerhouse in every way, the Dell XPS 17 is also well-built thanks to it being one from the best laptop brands. It has an advanced thermal design packed into a remarkably thin form factor so it won’t overheat or feel too hot to the touch. Other useful details include superior blue light emission protection, plus a design that means you get a 15-inch form factor laptop while benefiting from a 17-inch screen.

Well-designed in seemingly every way, the Dell XPS 17 is a delight to use if you want to get some complex work done on the move or simply relax with a movie. Normally priced at $2,800, the Dell XPS 17 is down to $2,100 at Dell saving you $700 off the usual price.

