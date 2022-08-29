For a machine that won’t have any trouble keeping up with even the most demanding tasks, there’s the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop. It’s a very tempting option because it’s part of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals with a $770 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,030 from its original price of $2,800. There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can before other shoppers pick up all the stock.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of products like the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop, which currently holds the top spot in Digital Trends’ best 17-inch laptops. That’s partly due to its powerful components — the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, which combine for a smooth multitasking experience and even allow the device to hold its own in gaming. According to our guide on how much RAM do you need, 32GB is the recommended amount for functions such as editing huge video or photo files, and for running software such as streaming apps while playing video games.

The Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop also appears in our list of best laptops as the best Windows alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro, primarily because you’ll be able to maximize its performance through its 17-inch touchscreen with Ultra HD+ resolution. The laptop is equipped with a 1TB SSD, for ample space to install the apps that you need and to store your important files. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start using the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop as soon as it gets delivered to your doorstep.

You’re sure of getting industry-leading quality if you go for Dell laptop deals, especially if you take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop. The device is yours for $2,030, as Dell has currently slashed its sticker price of $2,800 with a $770 discount. There’s no telling how much stock is left in this clearance sale though, so don’t risk missing out by hesitating to pull the trigger. Finalize your purchase for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop immediately.

