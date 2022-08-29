 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s robust XPS 17 laptop just got a gigantic $770 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

For a machine that won’t have any trouble keeping up with even the most demanding tasks, there’s the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop. It’s a very tempting option because it’s part of Dell’s ongoing laptop deals with a $770 discount, which pulls its price down to $2,030 from its original price of $2,800. There’s always high demand for Dell XPS deals, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can before other shoppers pick up all the stock.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because of products like the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop, which currently holds the top spot in Digital Trends’ best 17-inch laptops. That’s partly due to its powerful components — the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, which combine for a smooth multitasking experience and even allow the device to hold its own in gaming. According to our guide on how much RAM do you need, 32GB is the recommended amount for functions such as editing huge video or photo files, and for running software such as streaming apps while playing video games.

The Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop also appears in our list of best laptops as the best Windows alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro, primarily because you’ll be able to maximize its performance through its 17-inch touchscreen with Ultra HD+ resolution. The laptop is equipped with a 1TB SSD, for ample space to install the apps that you need and to store your important files. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, so you can start using the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop as soon as it gets delivered to your doorstep.

You’re sure of getting industry-leading quality if you go for Dell laptop deals, especially if you take advantage of this offer for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop. The device is yours for $2,030, as Dell has currently slashed its sticker price of $2,800 with a $770 discount. There’s no telling how much stock is left in this clearance sale though, so don’t risk missing out by hesitating to pull the trigger. Finalize your purchase for the Dell XPS 17 Touch Laptop immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Hurry! The 2021 Apple iPad is $49 off and selling fast

2021 Apple iPad 10.2 on a white background.

The best Lenovo Labor Day deals: ThinkPad and Legion laptops

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend

Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.

The HP Omen gaming PC is ridiculously cheap today — save $400

The HP OMEN 40L desktop gaming PC against a white background.

Save $200 with this back-to-school Acer laptop deal at Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 17-inch laptop against a white background.

This powerful Dell XPS desktop is $430 off today

The Dell XPS Desktop sitting on a table.

This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3060 just got a great discount

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop ryzen edition on white background.

Best gaming laptop deals for August 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

The new Alienware x14 gaming laptop just got a $200 price cut

Alienware X14 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on air fryers today

Bella Pro Series 6-quart with Matte Finish

Best Apple deals and sales for August 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Watch anime on Japanese Netflix with this $4/month VPN deal

Man using IP Vanish on a phone and laptop.

Looking for the cheapest Chromebook? This one is $98 at Walmart

Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.