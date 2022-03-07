XPS desktops are $300 off right now

Desktop computer deals are a great thing to be on the lookout for if you’re in search of power, expandability, and capability in your next computer. Right now you can grab the super-capable Dell XPS Desktop computer for just $1,300 at Dell, which is an impressive savings of $300 from its regular price of $1,600. Free shipping is also available, making this one of the best Dell XPS deals we’ve come across. Availability is limited and the deal isn’t guaranteed until you’ve completed your order, so hurry over to Dell to claim your new XPS Desktop computer.

Whether you’re a content creator, a busy professional, or somebody who just likes to stretch out at your desk when you use your computer, the Dell XPS Desktop is a great option. It brings tons of customizability to the table, making it configurable to suit just about anyone’s needs. As spec’d for this impressive deal at Dell, it sports an eight-core Intel i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, 16GB of system memory, and a 512GB solid-state drive. This is an impressive set of internals that will have you blazing through your computing routine, whether it consists of video or photo editing, binge-watching, gaming, or anything as simple as making spreadsheets, writing emails, and browsing the web.

In fact, the Dell XPS Desktop is such an impressive computer that it made our top choice among the best desktop computers. In addition to its impressive specs, it’s also easy on the eyes. It was made to be as beautiful on the outside as it is powerful on the inside, and it easily blends into any office environment. It features a minimalist design, and manages not to sacrifice on the core needs of a computer, such as thermal cooling and keeping quiet. The design of the Dell XPS Desktop also makes it readily expandable, allowing for easy installation of things like additional hard drives, more RAM, and simple connectivity to external displays and hard drives.

Featuring an impressive savings of $300 at Dell today, the Dell XPS Desktop can be snagged for just $1,300. Free shipping is including with your purchase, and this is a deal you’ll want to pounce on quickly, as availability is limited. So click over to Dell now and make a Dell XPS your new desktop computer of choice.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations