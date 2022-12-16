This Dell XPS PC is $800 off, complete with an RTX 3090

One of the best desktop computer deals right now is also perfect for gamers. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS Desktop for $2,350 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price of $3,150. A true powerhouse of a system, it’s perfect for working effectively from home but also throws in a powerful graphics card for those moments of downtime. As always with Dell deals, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stay this price so snap it up now before you miss out. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

Rivaling the very best gaming desktops, let alone the best desktop computers, the Dell XPS Desktop is exceptional. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 32GB of memory and a ton of storage space. That’s because it splits its storage between 512GB of SSD storage for the boot drive and the files you need to access quickly, along with 1TB of standard hard drive space for storage.

Best of all is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card with 24GB VRAM. It can’t easily be rivaled right now thanks to its truly high-end performance so it’s the ideal GPU for anyone who needs to edit videos or is looking to game regularly via their desktop system. The Dell XPS Desktop uses a large chassis so there’s plenty of room to expand its hardware further down the line (not that you’ll need to for a while), which also means a fantastic cooling system too. Features like a specially designed front bezel help keep air moving front to back with an open layout keeping things cooler. Designed with the creative professional in mind as well as the avid gamer, all you need to do is add one of the best monitors and you’re good to go.

Normally priced at $3,150, the Dell XPS Desktop is down to $2,350 for a limited time only at Dell. A saving of $800 is not one to ignore so if you’re looking to invest in a high-end desktop PC today, this is one to strongly consider. Buy it now so you don’t miss out on the sale price.

Editors' Recommendations