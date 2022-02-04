Dell XPS desktops and laptops get huge deals today

If you’re in the market for some computing power, the Dell XPS computer lineup is a great place to start your shopping, as it’s known for packing some amazing internal specs into both desktops and laptop computers. A couple of the best Dell XPS deals and Dell laptop deals we’ve come across are taking place at Dell today, where you can find savings as high as $500 on a powerful laptop computer, which is one of the best laptop deals around. Read onward for more details and to claim a great deal on a Dell XPS today.

Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition — $1,200, was $1,450

If you’re the kind of person who likes to sprawl out at your desk and settle into a work session, the Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition will make a nice addition to your home or work office. It’s loaded with power, as it features an Intel Core i7 eight-core processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and solid-state and hard drives that combine for 1.5TB of internal storage. All that performance is utilized discretely, as the body of the Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition is a beautiful, minimalist design that remains unobtrusive in any workspace. It’s built to be expanded and has easy access to upgrade things like RAM and solid-state drives at a later time should you need to, and at just $1,200, you’ll likely have plenty of cash leftover to grab some of the best PC accessories you could hope to add to your workspace.

Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop — $1,700, was $2,200

If the form and function of a laptop is what best suits your workflow but you’re still looking to bring some power to the process, the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop is a great option. It’s one of the more powerful laptops on the market, and the specs for this deal include a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a super-fast 512GB solid-state drive. Even with all of that power you’ll be carrying around with the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop, it still manages great battery life, a modest footprint for a 15-inch laptop, and a beautiful touchscreen that brings the interactivity of a tablet to your working world.

