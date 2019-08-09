Deals

Amazon slashes $100 off this DeLonghi espresso, cappuccino, and latte machine

Erica Katherina
By
delonghi ec685 dedica deluxe amazon dea

You don’t have to go to the coffee shop and wait in line just to get great-tasting espresso. With multiple espresso machines popping up on the market, it’s now easier than ever to enjoy a cup of joe in the comfort of your own home. DeLonghi has a history of crafting quality coffee brewers and espresso makers, and the EC685 Dedica Deluxe is an excellent example. Amazon has this model on sale right now, and you can get one for as low as $250.

Whether you’re the type who can’t function without coffee in the morning or one who often have guests over, there are a lot of benefits to having an espresso machine at home, so you might as well take advantage of this deal.

BUY NOW

From latte and cappuccino to macchiato and americano, you can count on the EC685 to brew barista-quality cups every time. It’s equipped with a 15-bar professional pressure feature for quality flavor extraction, and adjustable controls that allow you to make modifications according to your personal preferences. You can also customize a variety of espresso-based drinks easily, all thanks to its premium frother that lets you adjust foam and steam levels.

The process is quite simple. The Automatic Flow Stop function dispenses just the right amount of espresso, eliminating the hassle and guesswork from coffee making. It also has Rapid Cappuccino and Thermoblock Heating systems that keep temperature optimal, so you can brew cup after cup without waiting in between. Brewing for larger cups is not a problem as well. Simply adjust or remove the double drip tray to accommodate latte glasses and tall mugs. When the water level is low, you can easily remove and reattach the water tank for quick refills.

In terms of design, DeLonghi got it right with the EC685. Its sleek look and matte stainless-steel finish will fit beautifully in any kitchen setup, while its compact and narrow profile will not take up much space on the countertop. And with durable build quality, this unit will surely last you for a long time.

Satisfy your espresso cravings quickly and in style with the DeLonghi EC685 Dedica Deluxe. This model will normally cost you $350, but a nice discount on Amazon lets you have it for as low as $250. Order yours today while in stock.

Looking for more savings? Find great deals on stand mixers, air fryers, Instant Pots, and other kitchen stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Samsung T5 SSD review
Deals

Amazon drops $202 off the Best external hard drive — Samsung T5 Portable SSD

Visit your favorite online retailer and you will see discounts on trusted SSDs. And now, our pick for the best overall external hard drive has joined the fray. Get the 2TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD at 42% less on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
beats studio3 collections amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones

Beats by Dre has joined the noise-canceling arena, and its latest offering is the Studio3 Wireless. The good news is that you can now score a pair (from any collection) at a 20% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
kitchenaid siphon coffee brewer amazon deal kcm0812ob
Deals

Amazon slashes 20% off and adds coupon for this KitchenAid siphon coffee brewer

Some experts say that siphon coffee brewing produces the best-tasting coffee, all thanks to its complete coffee grounds immersion. Amazon has a deal on KitchenAid's Siphon Coffee Brewer which makes it available for only $199.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Razer Blade 15 laptop photo
Computing

Best Buy discounts $300 off the Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, consider Best Buy's latest deal on a 15-inch Razer Blade laptop. With this deal, you can get a Razer Blade with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics at a $300 discount.
Posted By Anita George
oprahs favorite things of 2016 tech dyson supersonic hair dryer
Deals

Amazon has rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic, one of the best hair dryers ever

The Dyson Supersonic styles your hair fast without heat damage, and is on our list of the best hair dryers for 2019. Save $50 when you get an Amazon-backed renewed Supersonic today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap hair dryers revlon tools
Deals

Here are the best affordable hair dryers available on Amazon right now

We've rounded up some of the most highly rated and affordable hair dryers from Amazon. You don't have to break the bank to keep your hair frizz-free and stylish this summer.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
megacra sound bar deal 1
Deals

Upgrading your home theater? Amazon discounts this Megacra soundbar to $70

You should never settle for the mediocre sound that your TV provides. Even the latest high-end smart TVs don’t offer quality audio output from their built-in speakers. One solution is the Megacra soundbar. Normally $100 on Amazon, now you…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
zojirushi 6 quart multicooker amazon deal
Deals

Cook meals of all types with this Zojirushi multicooker, now 30% off from Amazon

Zojirushi is one of the oldest Japanese manufacturing companies. One of its offerings is the Zojirushi multicooker, a heavy-duty cooker that boasts multiple functionalities. Get it for $175 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
razer blade stealth ultrabook amazon deal
Deals

Play hard with the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook, now $300 off from Amazon

PCs are big and bulky, but they can be upgraded with the best graphics processors for you to enjoy games glitch-free. Now, you can play demanding games on laptops, like the Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook. Get it on Amazon for $1,300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
acer chromebooks amazon back to school deals chromebook r 11
Deals

Back-to-school deals: Amazon drops up to $101 off these Acer Chromebooks

Amazon drops the price of Acer Chromebooks by up to $100 to heighten your productivity. These include the Chromebook R 11 (23% off), the Chromebook 15 C2AE (19% off), and the Chromebook 15 P39B (25% off).
Posted By Jufer Cooper
lenovo moto g6 news head
Deals

Amazon makes the Moto G6 even more affordable with a 42% price cut

The Moto G series is the midrange market's gamechanger. Catch the Motorolla Moto G6 at its most affordable price yet with Amazon's 42% price cut. This sale brings its standard list price of $240 down to $140.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Michael Kors Access Sofie press feature
Deals

Get the uber-chic Michael Kors Access Sofie smartwatch for $178 off from Amazon

Michael Kors is known for making ready-to-wear clothes for the sophisticated woman. His company has branched out into making wearables, including the uber-chic Michael Kors Access Sofie smartwatch, which you can get for $217 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor