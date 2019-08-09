Share

You don’t have to go to the coffee shop and wait in line just to get great-tasting espresso. With multiple espresso machines popping up on the market, it’s now easier than ever to enjoy a cup of joe in the comfort of your own home. DeLonghi has a history of crafting quality coffee brewers and espresso makers, and the EC685 Dedica Deluxe is an excellent example. Amazon has this model on sale right now, and you can get one for as low as $250.

Whether you’re the type who can’t function without coffee in the morning or one who often have guests over, there are a lot of benefits to having an espresso machine at home, so you might as well take advantage of this deal.

From latte and cappuccino to macchiato and americano, you can count on the EC685 to brew barista-quality cups every time. It’s equipped with a 15-bar professional pressure feature for quality flavor extraction, and adjustable controls that allow you to make modifications according to your personal preferences. You can also customize a variety of espresso-based drinks easily, all thanks to its premium frother that lets you adjust foam and steam levels.

The process is quite simple. The Automatic Flow Stop function dispenses just the right amount of espresso, eliminating the hassle and guesswork from coffee making. It also has Rapid Cappuccino and Thermoblock Heating systems that keep temperature optimal, so you can brew cup after cup without waiting in between. Brewing for larger cups is not a problem as well. Simply adjust or remove the double drip tray to accommodate latte glasses and tall mugs. When the water level is low, you can easily remove and reattach the water tank for quick refills.

In terms of design, DeLonghi got it right with the EC685. Its sleek look and matte stainless-steel finish will fit beautifully in any kitchen setup, while its compact and narrow profile will not take up much space on the countertop. And with durable build quality, this unit will surely last you for a long time.

Satisfy your espresso cravings quickly and in style with the DeLonghi EC685 Dedica Deluxe. This model will normally cost you $350, but a nice discount on Amazon lets you have it for as low as $250. Order yours today while in stock.

