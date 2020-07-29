Disney+ subscriber? You can get Hulu and ESPN+ for only $6

Disney rolled out its own premium streaming service late last year, and while many were skeptical at first, the platform has proved to be a huge success (thanks in no small part to the popularity of exclusive shows like Star Wars’ The Mandalorian). Disney+ is pretty inexpensive for what you get, too, at just $7 per month, but if you’re already a subscriber, you may not be aware that you can upgrade to this Disney+ streaming bundle and get Hulu and ESPN+ for just $6 more.

Disney+ launched in November 2019, placing the entire catalog of Disney-produced movies and shows (as well as other Disney-owned intellectual property such as Star Wars and Marvel content) within easy reach of streamers and cord-cutters. Since its unveiling, the streaming service continues to add new content and has also served as an exclusive platform for new productions like the critically acclaimed The Mandalorian.

Of course, Disney+ is not a complete, all-in-one streaming solution that can completely replace your cable TV plan — and it’s not designed to be. That said, cord-cutters have another option in this bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13 per month, which is a fantastic deal for anybody who wants a more inclusive streaming solution than Disney+ can provide by itself.

Once you upgrade, you’ll get full access to the standard Hulu streaming library (note that this is not the larger Hulu + Live TV package, which costs $55 per month) along with all of the sports content available via ESPN+. This is an especially sweet deal for sports fans, as streaming options have been spotty for this sort of content due to stricter broadcasting restrictions. ESPN+ lets you watch live games and matches, pre- and post-event coverage, interviews, analysis, exclusive shows, and more from a huge variety of sports leagues right on your PC or mobile device.

More good news is that people who already have a Disney+ subscription can easily take advantage of this bundle deal by upgrading to it for just $6 per month. This does not require that you cancel your existing Disney+ subscription, either; you can simply add Hulu and ESPN+ to your plan and your monthly subscription fee will be automatically adjusted. If you don’t have any of these services yet, then all you need to do is sign up for the whole $13 per month bundle at once and you can start streaming right away.

