Alienware’s m15 R6 Gaming Laptop, the company’s latest in the 15-inch M-Series, is a paragon of gaming goodness featuring speedy performance, taut action, high refresh rate, efficient thermals, and a superlative keyboard — all of it easy on the eyes and hands. Going in, we know this screamer is not fooling around, and we consider it one of the best of our Alienware Cyber Monday deals. as well as our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals. Don’t hesitate to snap it up, as it continues to be available as we write at the Cyber Monday discount of $1,200, which is $180 off of its normal price of $1,380.

The first assist you get in any gaming action is smooth gameplay derived from a high refresh rate — and this one clocks in at 165Hz. Refresh rate is critical but it’s not everything. This model’s high-speed action also relies on Nvidia G-Sync tech, which syncs your display’s refresh rate with the performance of your graphics card, so it applies to this model, which features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. The accompanying responsive keyboard features 1.8mm travel with standard four-zone RGB N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting tech.

Then, there’s what goes on under the hood. Alienware’s so-called Cryo-Tech cooling technology is designed to maintain system stability regardless of the action taking place on screen, so it won’t cramp your style or cut into your win. Partially, that’s due to efficient airflow, as the m15 R6 case features a dual-fan design that pulls in cool air from the top and bottom vents, and exhales exhaust out the left, right, and rear vents. For more control, you can manage your CPU’s maximum temperature limit via TCC Offset — or adjust power settings with a choice of five fan profiles.

The laptop is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core processors enabling multithreaded performance up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Included with this laptop are Nvidia’s 3rd-Gen Max-Q technologies, including support for Dynamic Boost 2.0 for additional graphics power, Resizable BAR for CPU to GPU processing, and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology with A.I. support to boost frame rates for your hard-working graphics. Altogether, the m15 R6 is rated for up to 125W of maximum graphics power.

Are you playing to win? If so, this model helps you out with DDR4 3200Mhz or 2933Mhz memory for everything you need to do and track. This new unit also lets you use both the Killer Wireless and Killer Ethernet interfaces at the same time to facilitate more bandwidth. Finally, the m15 R6 display promises not to give you eyestrain, as it includes the company’s low blue light technology, a hardware solution that filters blue light without harming image quality.

