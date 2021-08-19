There are different kinds of vacuum deals if you want to get some help in maintaining a spotless floor. There are Roomba deals for robot vacuums that will zoom around to pick up dirt, but if you want a more hands-on approach to cleaning your home, you should check out the high-quality products that you can get from Dyson deals. For example, you can currently purchase the Dyson V7 Animal from Newegg at $120 off, bringing the cordless vacuum’s price down to just $230 from its original price of $350.

Dyson is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best cordless vacuums because of products like the Dyson V7 Animal, which features a powerful motor that’s capable of removing ground-in dirt and pet hair from carpets. It’s flexible as well, transforming itself to be able to reach high areas, slip under furniture, and into a handheld vacuum for more portability.

Once you’re done with the Dyson V7 Animal, you can place it back into its docking station, where it recharges to get ready for the next cleaning session. The cordless vacuum is capable of running for 30 minutes on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to get around several areas in the house. Once its dustbin is full, releasing the collected dirt is mess-free as all it takes is pushing a button.

For help in keeping your home clean, you won’t disappointed if you purchase the Dyson V7 Animal. It’s an even more attractive option because of Newegg’s $120 discount that lowers the cordless vacuum’s price to just $230 from its original price of $350. The offer won’t last long, and once it ends, it might be gone for good, so don’t waste this opportunity to purchase the Dyson V7 Animal for cheaper than usual. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you want a cordless vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the Dyson V7 Animal, especially with Newegg’s offer. However, there are other Dyson vacuums that are on sale across different retailers, and you can check them out here as we’ve gathered some of the best Dyson deals that are currently available. Feel free to also take a look at discounts for Dyson’s bladeless fans and haircare devices, since you’re already here anyway.

