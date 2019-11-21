When it comes to buying a tablet, there are plenty of different brands to choose from. Samsung, Lenovo, and Amazon all make some fairly decent models, but if you’re looking for the best, Apple’s newest iPad is a good place to start. With an A10 fusion chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, and 10.2-inch Retina display, it’s one of the most affordable new Apple devices you can buy at just $299 right now. And though some of the heftier Black Friday deals are still a week away, Amazon is already offering this nice little iPad discount for anyone looking to buy early. This sale comes ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is slated to start tomorrow, so you can expect to see even more iPad deals roll through over the next month or so.

The new 2019 iPad comes with the smooth design and performance you’d expect from any Apple product on the market. Though it has pretty much the same design as last year’s model, it still manages to offer some worthy upgrades that make it worthwhile. The first and most obvious update from the previous generation iPad is the larger 10.2-inch Retina display. With all of that extra screen space compared to the older 9.7-inch model, you can more easily enjoy the vibrant display and overall impressive performance of iPadOS. It also comes with up to 10 hours of battery life, so you should be able to get through most of the day without having to plug it into an outlet.

Why should you buy this iPad?

While $299 may not seem like a lot of money for anyone who has become accustomed to spending their wages on Apple products, it’s still a decent chunk of change to drop on what is basically a giant smartphone. If you’re looking to buy a tablet this holiday season, however, an iPad is definitely the way to go. The closest competitor to come from Android right now is likely the Samsung Galaxy S6, but it comes with a hefty $650 price tag and still can’t really compete on overall performance. So all-in-all, even if you don’t buy this particular model, you should definitely stick with buying an iPad of some sort if you’re in the market for a tablet. You can also take a look at our 2019 iPad review for even more information about this product.

One thing to note about this 10.2-inch iPad from Amazon is that it does not come with the Apple Pencil or an iPad keyboard, so you’ll need to purchase those separately. This appears to be the same when you buy direct from Apple, so with the $30 discount happening right now, Amazon is the best place to buy the newest iPad before Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

