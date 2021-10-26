  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the best early Black Friday TV deals just ended — don’t miss these too

By

The Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV was one of the best Black Friday deals that Best Buy has offered so far this holiday shopping season. Marked down to $600 from $750, a savings of $150, the discount on the Samsung TU6985 made for a tremendous value, as the television boasts features like voice control, pre-installed streaming services, and that huge 70-inch 4K screen, but unfortunately, this amazing deal has expired.

The Black Friday shopping season roars on, though, and while the Samsung TU6985 was one of the best 70-inch TV deals around, and while it may seem impossible to match a deal that crammed that much television into a $600 price point, we’ve tracked down a whole new array of Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy that we feel make even better deals than anything we’ve seen so far. We don’t know how long these deals will last, so click through to Best Buy before they expire as well.

55-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV — $390, was $550

Insignia - 55" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV on sale at Best Buy

This Insignia F30 Series is a 55-inch 4K television that’s currently marked down $160 at Best Buy. It’s equipped with DTS Studio sound for realistic and immersive audio experiences, access to over-the-air channels and streaming services, and Alexa Voice Remote for easy control and navigation. The Insignia 55-inch 4K TV can be set on your TV stand or mounted on the wall, and it’s currently available with a steep discount at Best Buy.

70-inch Hisense A7G 4K TV — $580, was $850

Hisense 60-inch 4K TV on a white background.

If you’re looking to fill a larger space, or if you’re looking for something larger to fill your eyes, this Hisense A6G Series 4K television comes in at a massive 70 inches, and at $270 off its original price, it makes for one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’ll find this early Black Friday season. It has an amazing 70-inch display, rocks Android TV for access to your favorite apps, and works with Google Assistant as a voice remote. This Hisense 70-inch 4K TV is a steal at $580, and it’s just a click away from your home entertainment setup over at Best Buy.

65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV — $700, was $900

TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

Another of the larger options this Black Friday season, this TCL 65-inch 4K Smart Rock TV makes for one of the best QLED TV deals around, and one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find today. It provides an amazing 4K picture with HDR compatibility and is powered by the Roku Smart TV Platform, providing access to thousands of streaming channels. Grab one now over at Best Buy for an amazing savings of $200.

55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500

Samsung 2019 The Frame

One of the more unique additions to this list is the Samsung 55-inch “The Frame” Series 4K Smart Tizen TV. It’s being offered at Best Buy for a whopping savings of $500, a 33% discount off its regular price. It’s one of the best Samsung TV deals you’re bound to find this Black Friday shopping season, and its unique picture frame design brings a nice bit of style to its premium technical offerings. Grab one now for the amazing Black Friday discount price of $1,000.

65-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,800

Vizio OLED TV
Meet the Vizio OLED TV.

This Vizio 65-inch 4K SmartCast TV is not only one of the best Vizio TV deals available this Black Friday shopping season, but at an amazing $300 off, it’s one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find as well. Alongside the amazing 65-inch OLED 4K display, it rocks a 120Hz ProGaming Engine, Dolby Vision HDR technology, and free streaming channels. It works with AirPlay and Chromecast — and makes a perfect centerpiece for any smart home entertainment system. Click over to Best Buy now and claim one of the best OLED TV deals in this Vizio 65-inch 4K television.

More Black Friday TV deals

There’s still plenty of the best Black Friday deals to be had. Explore some of the other Black Friday TV deals we’ve tracked down for you, or have a look at some home theater centerpieces below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$700 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

50-inch Sony X80J Series 4K TV

$650 $700
For a natural-looking picture and clear sound, this model from Sony has an X1 4K HDR Processor to reduce digital noise and sharpen fine details. more
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV

$258 $309
This super affordable entry into the world of smart TVs comes with Roku TV software already installed, so you can easily stream from your favorite services. more
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

$2,200 $2,300
Sony's Bravia range is always popular, and this version comes in a 65-inch size to suit most medium rooms. It has an OLED display, Google TV software, and 4K upscaling. more
Buy at Best Buy

77-inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K

$3,800 $4,300
One of the hottest trends in TVs right now is screens which display art and blend into their surroundings when they aren't in use. This is LG's take on that concept, with an OLED screen. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG OLED 4K TV

$1,600 $1,800
Enjoy stunning image crispness and color depth thanks to the OLED screen on this 65-inch TV from LG. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This 65-inch 4K TV is ONLY $529 at Walmart for Black Friday

50 inch tcl 4 series 4k tv deal best buy black friday 2020 featured image large

Returnal 2.0 update finally adds a long requested feature

returnal update 20 photo mode

Samsung SmartThings is the latest ecosystem to join the Matter protocol

samsung new smart fridge lets you chat with alexa bixby family hub

Wyze Lamp Socket turns any dumb light bulb into a smart one

wyze lamp socket turns outdoor lights smart

The best TV brands of 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.

The best Android phones 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

samsung galaxy s21 ultra review hand shirt

Blaseball: Short Circuits takes the absurdist sports game back to its roots

The logo for Blaseball Short Circuits.

Far Cry 6 will taunt you with emails if you stop playing it

Anton and Diego from Far Cry 6.

How to listen to any song in Spatial Audio in iOS 15

Person listening to spatial audio using Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Best cheap Chromebook deals for October 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

How to copy text from your camera with Live Text in iOS 15

Live Text demonstration in iOS 15.

How to buy all of the iPhone 13 models

iPhone 13 Pro camera module.

How to add multiple users to your Google Home device

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat in an office.