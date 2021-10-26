The Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV was one of the best Black Friday deals that Best Buy has offered so far this holiday shopping season. Marked down to $600 from $750, a savings of $150, the discount on the Samsung TU6985 made for a tremendous value, as the television boasts features like voice control, pre-installed streaming services, and that huge 70-inch 4K screen, but unfortunately, this amazing deal has expired.

The Black Friday shopping season roars on, though, and while the Samsung TU6985 was one of the best 70-inch TV deals around, and while it may seem impossible to match a deal that crammed that much television into a $600 price point, we’ve tracked down a whole new array of Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy that we feel make even better deals than anything we’ve seen so far. We don’t know how long these deals will last, so click through to Best Buy before they expire as well.

55-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV — $390, was $550

This Insignia F30 Series is a 55-inch 4K television that’s currently marked down $160 at Best Buy. It’s equipped with DTS Studio sound for realistic and immersive audio experiences, access to over-the-air channels and streaming services, and Alexa Voice Remote for easy control and navigation. The Insignia 55-inch 4K TV can be set on your TV stand or mounted on the wall, and it’s currently available with a steep discount at Best Buy.

70-inch Hisense A7G 4K TV — $580, was $850

If you’re looking to fill a larger space, or if you’re looking for something larger to fill your eyes, this Hisense A6G Series 4K television comes in at a massive 70 inches, and at $270 off its original price, it makes for one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’ll find this early Black Friday season. It has an amazing 70-inch display, rocks Android TV for access to your favorite apps, and works with Google Assistant as a voice remote. This Hisense 70-inch 4K TV is a steal at $580, and it’s just a click away from your home entertainment setup over at Best Buy.

65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV — $700, was $900

Another of the larger options this Black Friday season, this TCL 65-inch 4K Smart Rock TV makes for one of the best QLED TV deals around, and one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find today. It provides an amazing 4K picture with HDR compatibility and is powered by the Roku Smart TV Platform, providing access to thousands of streaming channels. Grab one now over at Best Buy for an amazing savings of $200.

55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500

One of the more unique additions to this list is the Samsung 55-inch “The Frame” Series 4K Smart Tizen TV. It’s being offered at Best Buy for a whopping savings of $500, a 33% discount off its regular price. It’s one of the best Samsung TV deals you’re bound to find this Black Friday shopping season, and its unique picture frame design brings a nice bit of style to its premium technical offerings. Grab one now for the amazing Black Friday discount price of $1,000.

65-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,800

This Vizio 65-inch 4K SmartCast TV is not only one of the best Vizio TV deals available this Black Friday shopping season, but at an amazing $300 off, it’s one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find as well. Alongside the amazing 65-inch OLED 4K display, it rocks a 120Hz ProGaming Engine, Dolby Vision HDR technology, and free streaming channels. It works with AirPlay and Chromecast — and makes a perfect centerpiece for any smart home entertainment system. Click over to Best Buy now and claim one of the best OLED TV deals in this Vizio 65-inch 4K television.

More Black Friday TV deals

There’s still plenty of the best Black Friday deals to be had. Explore some of the other Black Friday TV deals we’ve tracked down for you, or have a look at some home theater centerpieces below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations