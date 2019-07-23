Share

Amazon joined the tech-for-kids segment with its release of the Echo Dot Kids Edition and the Fire Kids Edition Tablet. If you are looking for deals on both devices, you are in luck. They are now available in a bundle which can save you up to $60.

Children are growing up in a time when technology is more accessible than ever. Luckily, there are already kid-friendly devices available to help parents teach kids tech skills early while also enjoying fun games.

The Echo Dot and Fire Tablet bundle for kids comes with a subscription to FreeTime Unlimited. This gives children access to a wealth of age-appropriate content, including educational apps, movies, and books. It also allows parents to control screen time, set educational goals, filter content, manage web browsing, and more. This service usually goes for $3 per month but you get it for free during the first year when you get the bundle.

You might also be glad to know that Amazon designed both the Fire Tablet and Echo Dot Kids Edition with protective covers to prevent breakage in case of falls. For your further peace of mind, the bundle also comes with a two-year replacement guarantee.

This summer, keep your children entertained while preparing them for the upcoming school year with Amazon’s tech for kids. Bundle the Echo Dot Kids Edition with the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for only $150 or with the Fire 7 Kids Edition for just $130. You can also order the Echo Dot with the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet at a discounted price of $210.

Make the buying process more exciting for your children by letting them mix and match the colors of their Echo Dot and Fire Tablet. The options are displayed on Amazon, right below the choices for the tablet model.

