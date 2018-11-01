Share

We all could use an extra hand around the house, especially when it comes to tidying up. New home appliances developed throughout the 20th century have made life easier (particularly in the kitchen), but vacuum cleaners haven’t changed too much in recent years – that is, until the 21st century saw automated robot vacuums become popular.

People were understandably skeptical of these automated vacuum cleaners when they first arrived on the scene, but modern units are highly capable and an increasing number, like the Ecovacs Deebot N79, now feature added “smart” capabilities. Robot vacs can carry steep price tags, though, with the best brand-name models starting at around $300 and only getting more expensive from there, but a one-day flash deal lets you score this smart robot vacuum for just $150.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 robot vacuum is suitable for both hard floors and carpeting, with multiple cleaning modes and a high-efficiency filter that helps to keep particulate contaminants like dust and fine dirt out of the air as it sweeps. Other modern features include obstacle- and ledge-detection sensors which prevent the robot from damaging furniture or falling down stairs. The internal battery has a run time of up to two hours, and the Deebot will automatically return to its docking station when it needs to charge up.

What makes the Ecovacs Deebot N79 really stand out, though – especially at this price point – is the robot’s built-in smart functionality and app control. The Deebot is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning that you can sync this robot vac with devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home smart speakers. This allows you to control the Ecovacs Deebot and program its cleaning schedule with your smartphone or via voice commands.

The Deebot N79 is actually our favorite budget robot vacuum, even at its original price of $225. The Ecovacs Deebot N79 is now priced at $200, which is still more affordable than pretty much all Roomba models. Just for today, November 1, this robot vacuum is discounted for 25 percent off from Target, bringing the price down to just $150 and saving you $50.

