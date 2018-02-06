The Deebot N79S is an Alexa-enabled vacuum that makes cleaning easier

When your older sibling is one of the best-selling robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon, you have big shoes to fill. Luckily, it would appear that the latest cleaning contraption from Ecovacs is up to the challenge. The Chinese company has been giving the original robotic vacuum cleaning team at Roomba quite the run for its money, and now, it’s heating up the competition once again. Meet the new Deebot N79S, the follow-up to the wildly successful Deebot N79. Promising to make cleaning easier than ever, this Alexa-enabled bot will clean your home on your behalf — all you need to do is say the word.

With more than 3,300 customer reviews on Amazon, the Deebot N79 has set the standard for robotic vacuum cleaners to come. The bot is already Amazon’s top pick for robot vacuums, but the Deebot N79S promises to be better still. It features many of the same attributes as the previous model, like smartphone app controls, smart motion navigation, and anti-collision and drop sensors. But the main difference will lie in its smart assistant compatibility.

With a single voice command to Alexa, you can now send your robot on a cleaning spree. It promises strong suction, with 1,000 pascals worth of cleaning power. There are four different cleaning modes capable of tackling various surfaces — if you need general cleaning, go for Auto mode. The Single Room option will address just one room at a time, whereas the Edge mode will focus on those hard to reach corners. Finally, Spot cleaning will help you get out tough stains.

The vacuum also charges automatically so you don’t have to guide it back to its power dock and in case the device gets stuck in a tricky spot, it will send you a smartphone alert so you can rescue it via the Wi-fi remote control.