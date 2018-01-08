Ecovacs debuts a new cordless window-cleaning bot and more at CES 2018

Cleaning your windows no longer has to be a chore avoided at all costs — that is, as long as you have the new Ecovacs cordless Winbot X. The newest robotic vacuum to come from the Ecovacs team, this cordless bot moves freely about a window as it cleans. That’s right — it’s no longer tethered to your nearest power outlet. Instead, it can scrub and polish your windows with abandon, allowing you to see the sunlight in your home or apartment like you never thought possible.

“The Winbot X represents the next evolution in window cleaning technology. By removing the power cord, the robot is able to move freely across the surface it is cleaning, regardless of whether or not the window has a frame,” said David Qian, president of the international business unit at Ecovacs Robotics.

The window-cleaning bot also boasts new safety features, which will allow the Winbot to adapt to your unique window shape, moving about intelligently and safely, so you don’t have to worry about a vacuum tumbling down from great heights. But the Winbot X isn’t the only new vacuum Ecovacs is debuting at CES this year. The company is also showing off the Deebot Ozmo 610 and 930, which both come with the company’s new OZMOTM mopping technology in addition to vacuuming capabilities. Moreover, the 930 model is compatible with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa, giving you the opportunity to control your vacuum with your voice.

The Deebot Ozmo 930 also boasts Smart Navi laser scan mapping, the same technology found in self-driving vehicles, in order to map out an efficient cleaning route. With Adaptive Floor Sensing, the vacuum can automatically increase suction when on carpet for a deeper clean. As for the Deebot Ozmo 610, the bot also promises a smart cleaning path for more effective results, and both robots’ mopping systems feature an electronically controlled water pump, sensors that monitor water flow, and controls to stop the flow for a consistent cleaning finish.

“Our goal with the OZMOTM series of robotic vacuums is to address some of the most common frustrations consumers have with their floor cleaning robots, like the inability to clean both hard surfaces and carpets, and not mopping effectively” said Qian. “These intelligent robots deliver the latest technology to market and the best value to our owners, all while safeguarding user data.”

All bots will be released in Q2 2018. The Winbot will set you back $449, the Ozmo 610 will cost $399, and the Ozmo 930 will retail for $599.