Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni boasts a new square design and improved vacuuming skills

Jon Bitner
By

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni was officially revealed today, showing off a bold square design, increased suction, and retractable mops so it can vacuum and mop in a single run. It’s a big step up from the old X1 Omni, and it’s a solid addition to the Deebot lineup — which already includes the well-reviewed T20 Omni.

As one of the most expensive robot vacuums in the Deebot catalog, the X2 Omni is packed with premium features. This includes an impressive 8,000Pa of suction, two rotating mopping pads that apply pressure to the floor while in use, and improved navigation and mapping abilities thanks to a dual-laser lidar system.

The X2 Omni clenaing under a bed.
Ecovacs

The X2 Omni is also built with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, allowing you to integrate it with the rest of your smart home.

One of the biggest departures from the X1 Omni is the new square design. Ecovacs says this allows for superior “edge-to-edge” cleaning and allows it to better navigate most household obstacles. It also allowed the designers to install longer and wider brushes for faster cleaning times.

The X2 Omni dock up against a wall.
Ecovacs

The X2 Omni dock is slightly smaller than the outgoing model, though it packs in all the features you’d expect from a premium robot vacuum. This includes a dustbin to hold up to 60 days of debris before needing to be emptied, a mop cleaning station that uses hot water before performing a drying sequence, and the ability to automatically refill the robot’s clean water reservoir.

The Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni launches on October 3 and costs $1,499. We’ll be putting the device through its paces to see how it stacks up to the competition, and if the new square design is as impressive as it seems. Expect to see our full review sometime in October.

Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
