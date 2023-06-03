 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra vs. Roborock S7 Max Ultra: Which is the better robot vacuum?

Jon Bitner
By

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and Roborock S7 Max Ultra are two of the best robot vacuums of 2023. With the ability to both mop and vacuum — and then empty their dustbins and clean their mops at the charging dock — they offer everything you need to automate your home cleaning. But aside from remarkably similar names, the two also share many of the same specs.

Here’s a closer look at the S8 Pro Ultra and S7 Max Ultra to help you decide which is best for your smart home.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and availability

Two Roborock S7 Max Ultra models on a stylized background.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is available now in either black or white and costs $1,600. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra launches on June 11 and will cost $1,300. Like its more expensive sibling, it will also be available in white or black color schemes. Roborock is running a promotion for the launch of the S7 Max Ultra that allows you to get a $299 discount on the vacuum — although this will only be available until June 10.

Related

Vacuuming

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra cleaning up pet fur.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra offers up to 6,000 Pa of suction, which is better than nearly all other robot vacuums on the market. You can easily adjust the suction settings through the smartphone app, allowing you to perform low-intensity daily cleanings and a noisy, high-powered cleaning while out for dinner on the weekends.

The charging station can also automatically empty the robot’s dustbin, so you won’t have to get your hands dirty after each run. Rounding out the vacuuming skills is an automatic brush-lifting feature, which allows for better mopping performance.

It’s a similar story for the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, though it only offers 5,500 Pa of suction. That’s still an impressive number, and in practice, both are more than capable of cleaning floors. The S7 Max Ultra can’t lift its brush, however.

Mopping

A person using the Roborock app to control Roborock S8 Pro Ultra.

Mopping skills between the Roborock S7 Max Ultra and the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra are nearly identical. Both offer automatic mop washing, auto mop drying, auto tank refilling, high-speed sonic mopping, and auto mop lifting when traveling on carpet.

Additional features

The S7 Max Ultra going to its docking station.

Both Roborock products offer a robust smartphone app to control the action, impressive collision detection and mapping skills, and a sleek design that looks much better than most other products on the market. They’re also both designed to tackle spaces up to 300 square meters and can run for up to 180 minutes before heading back for a recharge.

Is the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra worth the added expense?

The S7 Max Ultra vacuuming in a messy room.

There are just a few differences between the S7 Max Ultra and the S8 Pro Ultra. On the S8 Pro Ultra, you’ll benefit from 6,000 Pa of suction instead of 5,500 Pa, and it can also lift its brush to improve its mopping skills. Its design also looks a bit more premium, with a docking station that better hides its water tanks and dustbin.

Beyond that, these two robot vacuums are incredibly similar. Whether or not the S8 Pro Ultra is worth an extra $300 depends largely on the type of floor you’re dealing with. If you want the extra 500 Pa of suction to deal with thick carpets, then it might be worth the investment. But if your floors primarily consist of tile or other hard surfaces, the decreased suction found on the S7 Max Ultra shouldn’t be a deal breaker.

Regardless of which you pick, you’ll be treated to an automated cleaning experience that lets you go a long time before requiring manual intervention. If money is no object, however, it’s hard to beat the S8 Pro Ultra, which gives you a few extra features and a slightly upgraded design.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on…
Roborock’s new robot vacuum packs a pair of cameras to avoid obstacles
The Roborock S6 MaxV robot vacuum on the floor.

The world of robot vacuums just got a little more interesting. Roborock introduced a new addition to its S-Series lineup of vacuums, the Roborock S6 MaxV. This is the first vacuum in the series to feature a stereo camera that enables advanced obstacle avoidance technology called ReactiveAI. To do that, the Roborock S6 MaxV carries a Qualcomm APQ8053 processor chip enabling the onboard artificial intelligence. to recognize and avoid obstacles that might otherwise trap the robot.

According to Roborock CEO Richard Cheng, “The powerful image processing technology behind it has led us to work with Qualcomm Technologies for the first time, a journey we are delighted to begin as we continue to imagine the next generation of robotic vacuums to navigate today’s world.”

Read more
Roborock S4 vacuum bot has the ability to free itself when it gets stuck
The Roborock S4 cleaning a kitchen.

Robotic vacuum cleaners fulfill one of science fiction's most intriguing ideas for the future: Self-cleaning machines. No one enjoys vacuuming (least of all cats), but a robotic vacuum cleaner can be everyone's best friend. The downside is that so many of the current models have a terrible habit of getting stuck on furniture, under couches, and pretty much anywhere else they can get caught. Roborock has solved this issue with the latest addition to its S series, the Roborock S4 -- a robotic vacuum with the ability to free itself from obstacles, according to the creators.

The Roborock S4 can clean for up to three hours at a time before it needs to return to its dock to charge. It can transition between carpet and hardwood without affecting its ability to clean, and its heavy-duty wheels let it move between surfaces without getting stuck. Roborock has added more sensors to the S4 (for a total of 11) to improve its fall avoidance, height sensitivity, and its ability to avoid entrapment. its navigation lasers scan the room up to 300 times per minute and create a real-time map that is accurate up to2 centimeters.

Read more
Razer’s best gaming chair is $100 off for a limited time
Razer Enki Gaming Chair.

Serious gamers will want to purchase a top-of-the-line gaming chair so that they will stay comfortable no matter how long their sessions last. Here's an offer that you wouldn't want to miss -- the Razer Enki Pro gaming chair for $899, after Razer's $100 discount on its original price of $999. It's arguably among the best gaming chairs not just from the brand, but across all your options in the market right now, so you'll want to take advantage of the fact that it's 10% off while the bargain is still online.

Why you should buy the Razer Enki Pro gaming chair
Razer, which is known for high-quality gaming hardware and accessories like the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop and the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse, knocks it out of the park with the Razer Enki Pro. If you've been sitting on an uncomfortable chair or a basic gaming chair while you're playing the best games of all time, your investment to upgrade to the Razer Enki Pro will definitely be worth it because of the extreme comfort that it will provide. First and foremost, it's wrapped with plush, soft touch Alcantara material plus smooth leatherette on the outer edges, for a premium feel that won't easily succumb to daily wear and tear. The gaming chair also comes with a dual-density cushioned backrest and a magnetic memory foam head cushion for solid support.

Read more