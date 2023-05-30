Roborock, the brand responsible for some of the best robot vacuums on the market, has pulled back the curtain on the upcoming Roborock S7 Max Ultra. Available on June 11, the premium smart home gadget clocks in at $1,299, but brings serious automation to your home

Much like its older sibling, the S8 Pro Ultra, the S7 Max Ultra functions as both a vacuum and mop. But aside from the ability to clean all surfaces of your home, the big selling point of the S7 Max Ultra is its “Ultra Dock,” which can handle the following maintenance tasks without any manual input:

Self-emptying of the dustbin

Washing of the mop

Drying of the mop

Self-refilling of mop solution

Self-cleaning of the bottom of the dock

Fast charging for little to no downtime

All told, that should go a long way toward keeping your hands free of dust and debris. Other highlights include a maximum of 5,500 Pa of suction, a floating brush that works well across uneven surfaces, and advanced lidar navigation to expertly maneuver around every inch of your home.

If you plan to use the robot across multiple floors of your home, you’ll be glad to know the S7 Max Ultra supports multi-level mapping, which lets you store multiple maps and allows the robot to automatically detect which floor it’s on.

Recommended Videos

Rounding out the robot is the VibraRise Mopping System, which scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute to remove tough stains and can lift out of the way when traveling on carpet — allowing it to tackle both vacuuming and mopping tasks on a single run.

There’s a lot to love about the S7 Max Ultra, but it faces stiff competition, some of which actually comes from other Roborock products. Our review of the S8 Pro Ultra found it to be one of the best robot vacuum-and-mop combinations on the market, while the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni is a more affordable alternative. Be sure to give all three a look before making a purchase.

If you want even more options, check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2023. The S7 Max Ultra hits shelves on June 11 and retails for $1,299.

Editors' Recommendations