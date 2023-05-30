 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

New Roborock S7 Max Ultra boasts maintenance-free dock, impressive mopping skills

Jon Bitner
By

Roborock, the brand responsible for some of the best robot vacuums on the market, has pulled back the curtain on the upcoming Roborock S7 Max Ultra. Available on June 11, the premium smart home gadget clocks in at $1,299, but brings serious automation to your home

Much like its older sibling, the S8 Pro Ultra, the S7 Max Ultra functions as both a vacuum and mop. But aside from the ability to clean all surfaces of your home, the big selling point of the S7 Max Ultra is its “Ultra Dock,” which can handle the following maintenance tasks without any manual input:

  • Self-emptying of the dustbin
  • Washing of the mop
  • Drying of the mop
  • Self-refilling of mop solution
  • Self-cleaning of the bottom of the dock
  • Fast charging for little to no downtime
Two Roborock S7 Max Ultra models on a stylized background.

All told, that should go a long way toward keeping your hands free of dust and debris. Other highlights include a maximum of 5,500 Pa of suction, a floating brush that works well across uneven surfaces, and advanced lidar navigation to expertly maneuver around every inch of your home.

Related

If you plan to use the robot across multiple floors of your home, you’ll be glad to know the S7 Max Ultra supports multi-level mapping, which lets you store multiple maps and allows the robot to automatically detect which floor it’s on.

Recommended Videos

Rounding out the robot is the VibraRise Mopping System, which scrubs floors up to 3,000 times per minute to remove tough stains and can lift out of the way when traveling on carpet — allowing it to tackle both vacuuming and mopping tasks on a single run.

There’s a lot to love about the S7 Max Ultra, but it faces stiff competition, some of which actually comes from other Roborock products. Our review of the S8 Pro Ultra found it to be one of the best robot vacuum-and-mop combinations on the market, while the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Omni is a more affordable alternative. Be sure to give all three a look before making a purchase.

If you want even more options, check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2023. The S7 Max Ultra hits shelves on June 11 and retails for $1,299.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a freelance journalist whose gaming addiction began with the SEGA Genesis. His work has been published on…
Memorial Day sales knock 30% off these popular LG Air Conditioners
LW6019ER Window LG Air Conditioners deal featured image.

This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.
As part of its Memorial Day sales, LG has some of the best air conditioner deals around at the moment. After all, no one likes to be too hot during the summer months and a window air conditioner can make a huge difference to the indoor temperature. With that knowledge in mind, you can save 20% off select models by using the code RAC30. The deal ends 5/29 so you haven't got long to take advantage of the offers. If you're not sure where to start, keep reading while we take you through the best models that are part of the sale. Just remember to enter the code at checkout to get the price listed here as 30% off makes some of these extra sweet deals.

LG LW5016 5,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner -- $136, was $169

Read more
Our 10 favorite Memorial Day deals (including a 50-inch TV for $198)
A collection of electronic gadgets out of their shipping boxes.

Memorial Day is upon us. As we reflect on those that have lost their lives in wars, and the ongoing conflicts around the world, we are also given a chance for a much needed break and a three-day weekend. Retailers, too, celebrate this time of year by giving us sales lasting the whole weekend. Of course, not all of these sales and deals are created equally, so we've poured through the listings and found ten that we believe are truly worth your time. They include everything from TVs to smart thermostats, so let your imagination go wild as you scroll through our 10 favorite Memorial Day deals:
Ring Video Doorbell — $70, was $100

Want to keep your home safer, communicate with outdoor strangers without opening your door, and catch high quality video footage of the outside of your home even when its dark? For only $70 you do, especially with a Ring Video Doorbell, one of our favorite smart doorbells. You can communicate with it directly via Alexa, too, as part of your smart home. This can mean speaking directly with the people outside or using a preset response built into your Ring Alarm. Or, if you don't want to be bothered — or are outside your home —  you can have your alarm take a message. The setup is relatively easy, as the machine is wireless. While this does mean that the device uses a battery, you'll find that Ring Video Doorbells have longer lasting batteries than you might've guessed.

Read more
Alexa vs. HomeKit: which smart home platform is best?
Apple HomePod 2023

When it comes to building a smart home, few steps are as important as choosing your smart home platform. Pick the wrong one, and you could be left using dozens of separate smartphone apps to control all your gadgets.

Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa are two of the best options available today -- but which one is better for you? Here’s a comparison of the two platforms to help you decide.
What is a smart home platform?

Read more