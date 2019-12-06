Amazon lets you save up to $112 on these Elite Platinum and Philips air fryers

Air fryers allow you to enjoy tasty and crispy food minus the guilt. They use a unique cooking mechanism that involves the circulation of extremely hot air to fry food with little to no oil. They’re the perfect kitchen gadget to own if you’re wary about your fat intake or just want to eat more responsibly. Aside from the obvious health benefits, you no longer have to worry about being splashed by scalding oil. For Cyber Week, we’ve located a couple of great air fryer deals on Amazon. Save as much as $112 when you get either the Elite Platinum EAF-1506D digital air fryer or the Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL air fryer.

ELITE PLATINUM EAF-1506D DIGITAL AIR FRYER — $79

The Elite Platinum EAF-1506D digital air fryer, as the name implies, has a digital interface that not only makes it easy to use but also allows you to attend to other things instead of literally staring at it for a long time. It has an extra-large 3.5-quart capacity for cooking family-sized meals and offers six cooking presets including fry, bake, grill, and roast. Inside it is a high-power convection fan that envelops food in temperatures from 149 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a 60-minute timer that automatically shuts it off at the end of the cooking cycle.

This air fryer includes a couple of baskets for frying and baking. They’re both covered with non-stick coating and have different cooking capacities. The frying basket can accommodate 3.5 quarts or 2.5 pounds of food, while the baking pot, with an even larger 4.75-quart capacity, can take in even more food. With the Elite Platinum air fryer, you can cook up to 6-8 dinner rolls; 3-4 filets of chicken or other meats; 24 chicken wings; 3-4 filets of fish; 2 lbs of thin-cut fries or 1.5 lbs of wedges; 1.5 lbs cheese sticks; and 2 lbs cut vegetables.

As we’ve come to expect, the Elite Platinum EAF-1506D performed really well in our frying test. French fries came out mouthwateringly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. And with the use of the other cooking presets, you can whip up an impressive range of dishes, like cinnamon rolls, pizza, veggie chips, fish fillets, chicken tenders, and more. If you’ve run out of ideas, there’s a full-color recipe booklet that you can turn to that includes over 25 different recipes.

The Elite Platinum EAF-1506D digital air fryer offers genuine bang for your buck, earning a terrific 4.2-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon. Customers remarked on how easy it is to use thanks to the digital panel, and how big it is, making it suitable for medium to large-sized families. They did recommend that you put it on top of a heat-resistant surface as its bottom can get really hot. It’s also a little noisy.

This air fryer normally retails for $191, but for Cyber Week you can get it on Amazon for $112 less. Enjoy guilt-free snacks for just $79.

PHILIPS TWIN TURBOSTAR XXL AIR FRYER – $200

The Philips Twin TurboStar XXL certainly lives up to its name, weighing 7.99 kg and measuring 433 x 321 x 315mm in size. If you do buy it, make sure you allocate enough space for it on your kitchen countertop. It can cook three pounds or four quarts of food at each go, and based on our experience, those are conservative numbers. We’ve had no difficulty fitting three pounds of chicken breasts, two bags of fries, and up to six portions of food in it with room to spare. A dial allows you to set the timer and temperature, which has an impressive range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

This air fryer boasts a unique Twin TurboStar technology that circulates heat by creating a high-velocity, tornado-like airflow. With this feature, you can fry a huge amount of food with just a tablespoon of oil and still get an even cook with no turning required. It can also extract excess fat with the help of the 1,725-watt motor. The fat gets captured at the bottom, which you can dump after cooking.

Aside from being an air fryer, the Philips Twin TurboStar XXL can also grill, roast, toast, and bake. No preheating is needed so you can save time and start cooking right away. And if you run out of cooking ideas, don’t worry. The package includes a gorgeous cookbook with full-color photographs of more than 30 recipes. Furthermore, you can download the Philips Air Fryer app and gain access to over 200 more recipes online.

The Philips Twin TurboStar XXL has earned an impressive 4.1-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon. Customers love how it can accommodate large quantities of food and cook them at a much faster rate. Chicken can be eaten safely after just 25 minutes of cooking, perfectly crispy fries are available in a little over 20 minutes, and toast can be made in less than four minutes. However, some have taken issue with the amount of smoke it releases. The solution: Clean the basket thoroughly, and use as little oil as possible. For Cyber Week 2019, this air fryer is available on Amazon for the discounted price of $200. What’s more, if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll enjoy an additional $60 off instantly, bringing the price even lower to $140.

The Elite Platinum EAF-1506D and Philips Twin TurboStar XXL air fryers allow you to make quick and healthy snacks or full meals for you and your family. Get them on Amazon this Cyber Week and save up to $112.

