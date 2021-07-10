Whether you’re gaming or working, you’ll need a comfortable place to sit. That’s where some of the best gaming chair deals come into play. There are some fantastic offers on racing-style chairs, seats with built-in RGB lighting, and other super accommodating setups with feet rests, armrests, and headrests.
Speaking of awesome gaming chairs, Staples is offering a crazy deal on the Emerge Vortex and Emerge Vartan bonded leather gaming chairs. Both are loaded with comfort features. Starting with the Vortex, you can get it for $150, which is $80 off. Alternatively, the Vartan is $170, which is $100 off. You can read more about those deals and the chairs below.
Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in Black and Blue — $150, was $230
The Emerge Vortex leather gaming chair features color-contrast stitching with brilliant blue accents. It offers lumbar support, a built-in headrest, seat height adjustments, tilt tension, and tilt lock options. No pillows are included, but the high back ensures you have plenty of support for your upper back and neck. It can hold up to 275 pounds total. Staples is currently offering the Emerge Vortex for 34% or $80 off the normal price ($230). That brings the total down to $150 with free shipping and delivery.
Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in Red and Black — $170, was $270
Like the Vortex, the Vartan leather gaming chair is adorned in two colors, except it has a bright red instead of blue. It also features a headrest and armrests, and it includes both a lumbar pillow and neck pillow — both of which are removable. The pillows are a bonus, of course, but they also make long gaming sessions so much more comfortable. It reclines up to 135 degrees, with height, arm, tilt tension, and tilt lock adjustments. It can support between 200 to 300 pounds total. Staples is offering the Emerge Vartan leather gaming chair for $170 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $100 or 37% off the normal price of $270.
More gaming chair deals available now
Not a fan of either the Vartan or Vortex gaming chairs? Don’t leave just yet, because there are plenty more gaming and office chair deals available. We gathered the best ones for you below. See if there’s anything you like!
Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair$205 $499
Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair$250 $350
X Rocker RGB Prism Pedestal Chair$163 $350
OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair$104 $260
Polar Aurora Gaming Chair$75 $129
