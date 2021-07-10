Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re gaming or working, you’ll need a comfortable place to sit. That’s where some of the best gaming chair deals come into play. There are some fantastic offers on racing-style chairs, seats with built-in RGB lighting, and other super accommodating setups with feet rests, armrests, and headrests.

Speaking of awesome gaming chairs, Staples is offering a crazy deal on the Emerge Vortex and Emerge Vartan bonded leather gaming chairs. Both are loaded with comfort features. Starting with the Vortex, you can get it for $150, which is $80 off. Alternatively, the Vartan is $170, which is $100 off. You can read more about those deals and the chairs below.

Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in Black and Blue — $150, was $230

The Emerge Vortex leather gaming chair features color-contrast stitching with brilliant blue accents. It offers lumbar support, a built-in headrest, seat height adjustments, tilt tension, and tilt lock options. No pillows are included, but the high back ensures you have plenty of support for your upper back and neck. It can hold up to 275 pounds total. Staples is currently offering the Emerge Vortex for 34% or $80 off the normal price ($230). That brings the total down to $150 with free shipping and delivery.

Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in Red and Black — $170, was $270

Like the Vortex, the Vartan leather gaming chair is adorned in two colors, except it has a bright red instead of blue. It also features a headrest and armrests, and it includes both a lumbar pillow and neck pillow — both of which are removable. The pillows are a bonus, of course, but they also make long gaming sessions so much more comfortable. It reclines up to 135 degrees, with height, arm, tilt tension, and tilt lock adjustments. It can support between 200 to 300 pounds total. Staples is offering the Emerge Vartan leather gaming chair for $170 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $100 or 37% off the normal price of $270.

More gaming chair deals available now

Not a fan of either the Vartan or Vortex gaming chairs? Don’t leave just yet, because there are plenty more gaming and office chair deals available. We gathered the best ones for you below. See if there’s anything you like!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations