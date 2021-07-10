  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve ever wanted a gaming chair, this Staples deal is a must see

By

Whether you’re gaming or working, you’ll need a comfortable place to sit. That’s where some of the best gaming chair deals come into play. There are some fantastic offers on racing-style chairs, seats with built-in RGB lighting, and other super accommodating setups with feet rests, armrests, and headrests.

Speaking of awesome gaming chairs, Staples is offering a crazy deal on the Emerge Vortex and Emerge Vartan bonded leather gaming chairs. Both are loaded with comfort features. Starting with the Vortex, you can get it for $150, which is $80 off. Alternatively, the Vartan is $170, which is $100 off. You can read more about those deals and the chairs below.

Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in Black and Blue — $150, was $230

staples-emerge-vortex-leather-gaming-chair

The Emerge Vortex leather gaming chair features color-contrast stitching with brilliant blue accents. It offers lumbar support, a built-in headrest, seat height adjustments, tilt tension, and tilt lock options. No pillows are included, but the high back ensures you have plenty of support for your upper back and neck. It can hold up to 275 pounds total. Staples is currently offering the Emerge Vortex for 34% or $80 off the normal price ($230). That brings the total down to $150 with free shipping and delivery.

Emerge Vartan Bonded Leather Gaming Chair in Red and Black — $170, was $270

staples-emerge-vortan-leather-gaming-chair

Like the Vortex, the Vartan leather gaming chair is adorned in two colors, except it has a bright red instead of blue. It also features a headrest and armrests, and it includes both a lumbar pillow and neck pillow — both of which are removable. The pillows are a bonus, of course, but they also make long gaming sessions so much more comfortable. It reclines up to 135 degrees, with height, arm, tilt tension, and tilt lock adjustments. It can support between 200 to 300 pounds total. Staples is offering the Emerge Vartan leather gaming chair for $170 with free shipping and delivery. That’s $100 or 37% off the normal price of $270.

More gaming chair deals available now

Not a fan of either the Vartan or Vortex gaming chairs? Don’t leave just yet, because there are plenty more gaming and office chair deals available. We gathered the best ones for you below. See if there’s anything you like!

Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$205 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.
Buy at Walmart

Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair

$250 $350
Inspired by actual race car seats (right down to the stitching detail), the Corsair WW T1 is a premium gaming chair that should provide comfort for a long time thanks to its steel-framed construction.
Buy at Amazon

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$150 $230
Comfort meets style in this Staples gaming chair. It features plush cushions along with a padded headrest for relaxed seating. The flip-up adjustable arms mean you can easily get in and out of it.
Buy at Staples

X Rocker RGB Prism Pedestal Chair

$163 $350
The surface of the chair features RGB LED technology with over 30 color combinations, and an integrated wireless audio system with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer.
Buy at Amazon

OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair

$104 $260
This racing style gaming chair provides luxury and comfort, with its ergonomic features, adjustable height and recline, and SofThread leather.
Buy at Amazon

Polar Aurora Gaming Chair

$75 $129
This adjustable gaming chair features an ergonomically designed backrest, lumbar pillow, and headrest combination for a comfortable time while playing your favorite video games.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best office chairs for 2021

Halter Reclining Leather office chair

The best ergonomic gaming chairs

GTRACING Gaming Chair

The best gaming chairs

logitech herman miller gaming chair

Best cheap dishwasher deals for July 2021

signature is a luxury smart appliance brand from lg kitchen suite dishwasher 1

Best cheap juicer deals for July 2021

best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl

Best cheap Keurig deals for July 2021

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

Best cheap KitchenAid appliance deals for July 2021

Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Gloss Cinnamon Stand Mixer

Best cheap microwave deals for July 2021

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

Best cheap Nespresso deals for July 2021

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best cheap oven deals for July 2021

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best cheap refrigerator deals for July 2021

best refrigerator deals whirlpool

Best cheap washer and dryer deals for July 2021

washer and dryer in laundry room

Best cheap HP laptop deals for July 2021

best cheap HP laptop deals