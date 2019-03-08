Share

If you can’t get enough boxing, then ESPN Plus is the best way for you to stream live matches and other content – including weigh-ins, press conferences, interviews, post-fight analysis, and more – right on your computer or mobile device via the ESPN app. With a Top Rank Boxing event coming up this Friday, March 8 (pitting rising star Anthony Yarde against Travis Reeves) now’s the perfect time for boxing fans to claim your ESPN Plus 7-day trial so you can watch it totally free.

This Top Rank Boxing event is a face-off between light heavyweights Anthony Yarde, a tough and talented combatant hailing from London, and up-and-comer Travis Reeves. Yarde, ranked second in the World Boxing Organization’s light heavyweight division, has had a short yet very promising career so far, earning the WBO European light heavyweight title in 2018 after knocking out Richard Baranyi. Reeves isn’t exactly favored to win this match, but anything can happen in a Top Rank event.

Travis Reeves, hailing from Baltimore, has his work cut out for him. So far, Yarde has 17 wins under his belt – 16 of which were TKOs – with zero losses. His challenger is no slouch, however: Reeves’ own record shows 17 wins (with 7 knockouts), three losses, and two draws. Anthony Yarde is defending his WBO Inter-Continental light heavyweight title against Reeves at this match, and although the champion is favored to win, any boxing fan knows that no fighter is immune to upsets.

Anthony Yarde vs. Travis Reeves will be hosted at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, and airs at 2:30 p.m. ET this Friday, March 8. If you want to stream this Top Rank Boxing match for free, then the best way to do it is to start your ESPN Plus 7-day trial now so you’re ready for the big match.

Your trial gives you full access to ESPN Plus’ features and content, allowing you to watch the fight later if you like (and you can enjoy all of the pre- and post-match content as well). After your trial is up, ESPN Plus costs just $5 per month or $50 for the whole year, and if you change your mind, you can cancel any time without fees. It’s really quite affordable on its own, so if you’re a huge sports fan, this is kind of a must-have service. With exclusive coverage of live soccer, UFC fights, and even cricket, ESPN Plus has a little bit of something for everyone.

Start Your Free Trial

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.