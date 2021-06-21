It’s time for Prime Day deals! This year’s Prime Day smartwatch deals are finally online, with Amazon giving you the chance to enjoy discounts on wearable devices from a range of brands. Prime Day Apple Watch deals will likely remain popular, but if you want an alternative, you might want to take a look at the available Prime Day Fitbit deals. For example, Amazon is selling the Fitbit Versa 3 at $30 off, bringing the smartwatch’s price down to just $200 from its original price of $230.

The Fitbit Versa 3 features a 1.58-inch AMOLED display that’s bright and clear so you can easily view your apps, while offering virtually limitless customization through clock face designs and background photos. The smartwatch is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, so you can use voice commands for functions such as checking the weather, setting reminders, and controlling your smart home devices.

Fitbit is best known for its fitness trackers, and while the Versa series leans more into the traditional smartwatch design, the Fitbit Versa 3 keeps the brand’s DNA with its health-related features. Active Zone Minutes monitors your effort while exercising, 24/7 heart rate tracking constantly monitors your heart’s health, and sleep tracking provides a Sleep Score that helps you better understand the quality of your sleep every night. Fitbit also promises more than 6 days of battery life for the Versa 3.

When comparing the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2, the newest version of Fitbit’s Versa smartwatches shows why it’s worth buying. The Fitbit Versa 3 comes with built-in GPS that enables geographical tracking for runners and cyclists, fast charging that adds a full day’s charge after just 12 minutes, and PurePulse 2.0 for processing more data points related to your pulse.

If you want to buy a stylish smartwatch with fitness-focused features and amazing battery life, you just can’t go wrong with the Fitbit Versa 3. Amazon is currently offering the smartwatch with a $30 discount for Prime Day, lowering its price to ust $200 from its original price of $230. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you think that the Fitbit Versa 3 has a place on your wrist, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Prime Day Fitbit deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day Fitbit deals you can shop today. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations