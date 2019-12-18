Amazon cuts up to $126 off these stylish Fossil smartwatches for men

Gone are the days when smartwatches looked like bulky computers on the wrist. Today’s smart wearables have evolved to be very chic, and with fashion-forward brands joining the market, there’s never a shortage of stylish options to choose from. Some are even starting to look so low-key that they are barely distinguishable from classic timepieces, inviting you to pair them with a suit.

Fossil makes some of the most stylish smartwatches for men, and right now, three models are being discounted on Amazon for up to $126 off their retail prices. Check out these deals we found for the Fossil Sport, Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR, and Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle if you’re looking for great last-minute gift ideas for the guys in your life this holiday season.

Fossil Men’s Sport – $149 ($126 off)

Sporty and fitness-loving dudes looking for an uncomplicated yet sleek smartwatch to wrap around their wrist will find love with the Fossil Sport. This model boasts a nylon and aluminum casing and a silicone band, making it super lightweight and comfortable to wear even during sweaty and intense workouts.

Fossil doesn’t have its own fitness app, but the integration of Google Fit means you’ll still be able to enjoy and track various fitness metrics. This Fossil smartwatch covers all the basics, including heart rate, calories burned, and steps, but if you want more in-depth tracking, we recommend downloading third-party fitness apps. Runners will also be glad to know that this model comes with a built-in GPS, allowing for accurate tracking of distance even if phone is left behind.

With a redesigned Wear OS, the Fossil Sport ensures smoother scrolling through the menu and sorting of notifications. The interface has also been streamlined, eliminating the need to memorize a ton of gestures. When paired with your smartphone, this watch lets you receive notifications and app alerts as well as enjoy music playback control.

Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR – $155 ($120 off)

The Explorist HR is a men’s watch in every aspect. It flaunts a mixture of classic, mechanical design and understated, masculine tone that does well in both casual and formal outfits, combined with a build quality that screams luxurious. There are a lot of options for the watch face as well, and it can even be personalized with Facebook or Instagram photos.

Connecting this Fossil smartwatch to your phone enables the display of real-time notifications. It sends alerts on calls, text messages, apps, and weather through a gentle buzz. You’ll also be able to set custom goals and alarm, control your music, and manage your calendar. The experience is significantly better for Android users as they can respond and take calls directly from the watch. iPhone users, on the other hand, will have to put up with non-interactive notifications and faster draining of the battery.

The Gen 4 Explorist HR is far from being a full-fledged fitness tracker, but it’s conveniently loaded with an array of fitness metrics. It can measure heart rate automatically during a workout or yoga session, and if you like to run, you can count on the untethered GPS to accurately track distance. Further health and fitness coaching and recommendations are easily available through the Google Fit app.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle – $219 ($76 off)

Most Wear OS watches have that traditional look and feel, and the Gen 5 Carlyle is no exception. This model boasts a masculine aesthetic without being too rough and bold, making it a nice accessory for the gym or formal events. In true Fossil fashion, this smartwatch lets you customize the watch face with preset options so you can easily swap the watch’s look to match your mood or outfit.

You will not find a complete health suite in this Fossil smartwatch, but it does a decent job for fitness tracking. Google Fit offers the convenience of recording your exercise data from any activity with the general workout option or more specifically with certain activities. It also comes with an untethered GPS to track your run’s distance and a heart rate sensor that can check your heart rate anytime you’re on the move. The big bonus? This watch is swimproof for up to 3 ATMs.

Stay on top of what’s happening around you by pairing it with your smartphone. And with Google Assistant built in, you’ll be able to get stuff done on the go. You can ask it anything and hear alerts and responses through the watch’s speaker. Fossil also tossed in a few battery modes which take a bite out of functionality in service of the battery. You can even customize which apps/functions you can do without to save juice.

