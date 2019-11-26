As much as we love to, we can’t be with our dogs 24/7 It can be a constant worry when you’re not at home and can’t attend to your furry friends. With the right dog camera, however, you can easily check in on your pup and get yourself a needed boost throughout your day. If you’re a busy dog parent looking for a reliable puppy cam, check out’s Amazon’s deal on the highly rated Furbo Dog Camera.

Normally $249, the Furbo Dog Camera is now available on Amazon for only $199. The retail giant is also offering an additional $60 discount upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa, bringing the sale price down to $139. Jump on this early Black Friday deal now to save on a bestselling dog cam.

This Furbo camera boasts Full HD 1080p resolution with night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle lens, giving you a crisp and full view of the room any time of the day. When combined with the Furbo Dog Nanny, you’ll be able to receive notifications on important dog-related events, including real-time smart alerts for dog activities and person detection, as well as the doggie diary, which allows you to view highlights of your dog’s day. It can also take precious selfies when your dog is facing the camera.

More than just a puppy cam, this device also lets you toss dog treats remotely. When your pooch gets used to it, you can fill it with over 100 pieces of treats and play a game of catch through the free Furbo app. And since it’s compatible with Alexa, you can give treats or schedule treat tossing, hands-free. Treats that are round in shape and about 0.4 inches in diameter work best for the Furbo dog camera.

With a two-way audio function, the Furbo dog camera will send you push notifications when it detects barking. This feature allows you to know what’s going on in your home all while being able to talk to and calm down your dog.

Worry less and enjoy a better connection with your pet by getting your hands on the Furbo Dog Camera. Take advantage of Amazon’s pre-Black Friday treat and order yours now for only $199 instead of $249.

