  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $280 on this Dell gaming laptop today — now $750!

By
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

If you’ve chosen to go with gaming laptop deals over gaming PC deals for your next machine, you should be aware that not all laptop deals will cater to gamers’ needs. For reliable laptops, you should buy from popular brands such as these Dell laptop deals, which currently include this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that lowers its price by $280, bringing it down to just $750 from its original price of $1,030.

The Dell G15, like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, won’t have trouble running the latest games because it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. You’ll be able to appreciate your favorite games’ graphics on the laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, with a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth gameplay even during action-packed sequences.

The gaming laptop’s thermal design is inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, with a dual air intake, four vents, and copper pipes of optimal cooling. The Dell G15 also features the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over the gaming laptop’s hardware and software, and includes the Game Shift technology that triggers a dynamic performance mode and maximizes fan speed with the press of a button, for times when the Dell G15 needs a boost.

Laptops are built differently, so if you’re a gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything other than gaming laptops like the Dell G15. It’s on sale from Dell at $280 off, which lowers the gaming laptop’s price to $750 from its original price of $1,030. The deal’s availability is limited though, and once it’s gone, it may be gone for good. If you think the Dell G15 gaming laptop is the perfect addition to your arsenal, you should click that Buy Now button before it’s too late.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 gaming laptop won’t let you down with its dependable performance, and it’s also currently available with a discount. However, if you’d like to take a look at alternative options, you should check out some of the best gaming laptop deals from different retailers, which we’ve gathered here.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks. more
Buy at Walmart
17% off with coupon: SAVE17

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,349 $1,499
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous (but understated) MSI GL66 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,695 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The latest Apple TV 4K is down to its lowest-ever price today

The Apple TV 4K with its remote.

Best PS5 game deals for September 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

This portable yet powerful Dell laptop is on sale for only $249 today

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

Deltarune Chapter 2 will get a surprise release tomorrow

One of the main characters from Deltarune Chapter 1.

Oculus Quest 2 refresh has more storage, costs the same

vr workouts distractions keep you fit opinion oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset 3 of 4

How to block text messages on iOS and Android

how to block text messages

Apple iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: What are the big differences?

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

Battlefield 2042’s delay shows how much Cyberpunk 2077 scared publishers

A helicopter flies over tanks in Battlefield 2042.

You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

The 27-inch Dell S2721H monitor with a nature scene on the screen.

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

A World War 2 plane flies over Battlefield 2042's robots.

Turbo Overkill is Doom meets Titanfall meets … chainsaw leg?

The player is leaping down onto a rooftop, firing rockets as they go.

The Apple Watch Series 7 rumors were wrong, and here’s why I’m glad they were

Apple Watch Series 7 Announcement Screen

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator on a white background.