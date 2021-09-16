Save $280 on this Dell gaming laptop today — now $750!

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve chosen to go with gaming laptop deals over gaming PC deals for your next machine, you should be aware that not all laptop deals will cater to gamers’ needs. For reliable laptops, you should buy from popular brands such as these Dell laptop deals, which currently include this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that lowers its price by $280, bringing it down to just $750 from its original price of $1,030.

The Dell G15, like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, won’t have trouble running the latest games because it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. You’ll be able to appreciate your favorite games’ graphics on the laptop’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, with a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures smooth gameplay even during action-packed sequences.

The gaming laptop’s thermal design is inspired by Dell’s Alienware brand, with a dual air intake, four vents, and copper pipes of optimal cooling. The Dell G15 also features the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over the gaming laptop’s hardware and software, and includes the Game Shift technology that triggers a dynamic performance mode and maximizes fan speed with the press of a button, for times when the Dell G15 needs a boost.

Laptops are built differently, so if you’re a gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything other than gaming laptops like the Dell G15. It’s on sale from Dell at $280 off, which lowers the gaming laptop’s price to $750 from its original price of $1,030. The deal’s availability is limited though, and once it’s gone, it may be gone for good. If you think the Dell G15 gaming laptop is the perfect addition to your arsenal, you should click that Buy Now button before it’s too late.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop won’t let you down with its dependable performance, and it’s also currently available with a discount. However, if you’d like to take a look at alternative options, you should check out some of the best gaming laptop deals from different retailers, which we’ve gathered here.

