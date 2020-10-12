The best gaming laptop deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

Prime Day might not start until tomorrow, but if you want to get a jump on Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals, there are a number of excellent options already available. Whether you want something compact and understated with great Esports gaming performance, or a gaming powerhouse with a monster GPU under the hood, these gaming laptop deals will help you make some serious savings while unlocking your portable gaming potential.

Not sure what you’re looking for in a laptop? Here are some top tips to make the right gaming laptop buy for you.

HP Pavilion Gaming Edge 15 — $710, was $800

If you need a lightweight gaming machine with enough power for Fortnite, Apex Legends, PUBG, and all your other favorite Esports games, the HP Pavilion Edge 15 is an excellent choice, with $170 off its usual asking price. Its last-generation Core i5-9300H CPU is one of the better entry level chips of its line, and when paired up with the GTX 1650 4GB graphics chip, it’s more than capable of handling competitive frame rates at 1080p resolution. It has high-speed, USB-C and A connectors, as well as an Ethernet port if you want guaranteed connectivity without Wi-Fi speed drops. The 256GB SSD guarantees fast load and boot times, too, making this a nippy little machine, all for just $710.

Dell G3 15 — $840, was $860

A truly modern gaming laptop with an attractive price tag, the Dell G3 15 sports the latest-generation of Intel’s Core i5-10300H mobile CPU, with a maximum boost clock of 4.5GHz — heaps of power for a modern gaming laptop. It’s partnered with one of the best GPUs for 1080p gaming: The GTX 1650 Ti. Together they’ll let you take full advantage of the 120Hz display for reduced input lag, and better competitive gaming, and even help you enjoy some of the most immersive AAA experiences without having to cut back too hard on the settings. Wi-Fi 6 support guarantees you a blazingly fast connection on high-speed routers, too.

Its $840 price might not be as reduced as some laptops, but with this much value already, any saving is a bonus.

Dell G7 15 — $1000, was $1200

With a 144Hz display, you need excellent hardware to make the most of it. That’s why this Dell G7 15 gaming laptop packs an Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU alongside an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti — now for under $1,000. Combined, these two components will help pump out frame rates that not only make gameplay smoother, but can even help make you a more competitive player with reduced input lag. A massive 86-watt hour battery helps you play for longer when you’re away from a power socket, and at just over 5 pounds, it’s relatively portable, too.

More Early Prime Day Deals

Alienware m17 R2 — $1200, was $1880

For just $1,200, Alienware’s m17 R2 brings desktop power to the laptop space with not only high-powered components, but high-powered cooling, too. Its Cryo-Tech V3 technology helps keep this laptop’s excellent CPU and GPU (Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia RTX 2060) cool and quiet. No longer will you need to play in headphones just to guarantee a focused gaming experience without the whir of fans in the background. At 17 inches, this laptop’s 1080p display can help you enjoy immersive experiences too, bringing your games to life like never before, and at just two-thirds of what you’d normally pay.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 — $1500, was $1800

The Razer Blade Stealth might be the most understated in its range, but that doesn’t mean it can’t game when you need to it. It still has the gorgeously sleek bezels of its bigger brothers and packs some seriously powerful hardware under the hood, and now for $300 off its usual asking price. At $1,500, this laptop packs the Core i7-1065G7 is a monstrously powerful portable processor, and when paired with the GTX 1650 Ti, it’s just as good for gaming in the off hours as it is for typing up a spreadsheet while you’re working. Better yet, its 1080p screen can hit 120Hz for smooth animations and reduced input lag, and its 512GB SSD keeps everything from boot times to game loads short and snappy.

