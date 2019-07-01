Share

Garmin makes more than GPS navigation systems. The company has expanded over the last couple of years by developing a line of activity trackers and smartwatches designed to help you reach your health and fitness goals. If you’re looking for a training partner to help you get in shape this summer, you may want to head on over to Amazon. The online retailer is offering a renewed Garmin Fenix 3 for as low as $290. The Garmin Fenix 2 GPS sports smartwatch is down to just $145.

A new Fenix 3 HR is normally priced at $550 and the Fenix 2 GPS sports smartwatch costs $400 through Garmin’s main website, so buying a renewed one can save you a whopping $250. That gives you plenty of extra money to splurge on various deals happening on Amazon Prime Day, including laptops, smartphones, and video games.

The Garmin Fenix 3 GPS smartwatch received positive feedback from our on-hands review. “For hikers, runners, swimmers, and cyclists, the Fenix 3 does it all. It has the navigation features hikers need, the pace and cadence data runners like, and includes all the metrics professional cyclists need for serious training — all in one watch. There is no better “all in one” device. You can grab the Fenix 3 in gray for $300 or the Fenix 3 Heart Rate in silver for $290.

Garmin’s Fenix 2 GPS sports smartwatch comes packed with a ton of features. The smartwatch keeps track of real-time activity and progress, whether you like to go running, climbing, hiking, skiing, or swimming. You can also switch between various training features like the VO2 max, Virtual Partner, and recovery advisor. There are other functions like the ability to set alarms, tones, vibration alerts, and timers, prior to working out.

Since it is built like a traditional watch, the Fenix 2 smartwatch is a bit bulky, weighing in at 90 grams. It sports a round-faced black case featuring a 70- x 70-pixel transflective monochrome LCD screen with five buttons along the side, just like the original Fenix watch. The watch is still lightweight enough that it won’t hold you back from beating your ideal time when you go out running. The watch can be submerged in up to 50 meters of water, and the battery life can last up to 50 hours, even when frequently using GPS mode or watch mode. The Fenix 2 smartwatch also has a built-in barometric altimeter, compass, and temperature sensor.

Worried about buying a renewed product? Amazon offers the option to request a replacement product or refund within 90 days of the time of purchasing the product if it doesn’t look brand-new or work properly.

